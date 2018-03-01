Memory and data storage producer Micron have begun production and shipment of the world's first 232-layer NAND in Singapore, which marks the first time a NAND manufacturer has surpassed 200 layers. This opens the door for the world's first 200TB SSDs. For comparison, even the flashiest personal computers usually stop at 2TB of storage, and the current largest SSD in the world is Nimbus Data's 100TB ExaDrive.

Prior to the innovation, the company's NAND topped out at 176-layers. The new NAND is also 50% faster than Micron's 176-layer offering, at a top speed of 2.4 gigabytes per second, while featuring 100% higher write bandwidth and 75% higher read bandwidth. The company also says that the 232-layer NAND has 1 terabyte per die, the highest areal density in the industry, and has heightened capacity and energy efficiency over previous Micron NANDs.

[...] Micron says that the new NAND is in production at the company's Singapore factory, and will ship to customers in "component form." But in case you think this means you're going to upgrade your gaming PC's capacity by about 100 fold, think again. That 100TB SSD we mentioned earlier currently costs $40,000, and a 200TB one is going to be more expensive.