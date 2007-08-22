California's Department of Motor Vehicles has had it up to here with Tesla's "full self-driving" claims. In fact, the DMV is so fed up that the company may no longer be allowed to sell its cars within the state.
On July 28, the DMV's chief of industry services Ailene Short filed a complaint against Tesla, alleging that the company deliberately used misleading language in marketing Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" and "Autopilot" features. The complaint points to the names of the features themselves, as well as the descriptions of what the features should enable Tesla cars to do, as "untrue or misleading, and not based on facts."
In particular, the complaint calls out the following language, which currently appears on Tesla's website:
"All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don't say anything, your car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination. Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigating urban streets, complex intersections and freeways."
"When you arrive at your destination, simply step out at the entrance and your car will enter park seek mode, automatically search for a spot and park itself. A tap on your phone summons it back to you."
"The system is designed to be able to conduct short and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver's seat."
Autopilot is a feature that comes standard on all new Tesla cars, and it allows for automatic steering, lane changes, and braking while the driver supervises. The Full Self Driving beta feature, which costs $12,000 for users to opt into, launched in September 2021 and claims to allow for the abilities criticized by the DMV above. At launch, its name was under immediate scrutiny from the National Transportation Safety Board, which had an issue with the name's implication that the car would be fully autonomous. This is not the case, as Full Self Driving still requires the driver to be alert and actively engaged with driving in case of emergency or malfunction.