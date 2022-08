California's Department of Motor Vehicles has had it up to here with Tesla's "full self-driving" claims. In fact, the DMV is so fed up that the company may no longer be allowed to sell its cars within the state.

On July 28, the DMV's chief of industry services Ailene Short filed a complaint against Tesla, alleging that the company deliberately used misleading language in marketing Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" and "Autopilot" features. The complaint points to the names of the features themselves, as well as the descriptions of what the features should enable Tesla cars to do, as "untrue or misleading, and not based on facts."

In particular, the complaint calls out the following language, which currently appears on Tesla's website:

"All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don't say anything, your car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination. Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigating urban streets, complex intersections and freeways."