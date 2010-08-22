from the better-ask-Betteridge!? dept.
Regulators are close to stopping Meta from sending EU data to the US, bringing a years-long privacy battle to a head:
Facebook faces trouble in Europe—and Meta wants you to know about it. Every three months since June 2018, the company has used its financial results to warn that it could be forced to stop running Facebook and Instagram across the continent—potentially pulling its apps from millions of people and thousands of businesses—if it can't send data between the EU and the US.
Whether Meta's bluffing will become clear soon enough.
Data regulators are on the verge of making a historic ruling in a years-long case, and they are expected to say Facebook's data transfers across the Atlantic should be blocked. For years, Meta has fought against European privacy activists over how data is sent to the US, with courts ruling multipletimes that European data isn't properly protected and can potentially be snooped on by the NSA and other US intelligence agencies.
While the case focuses on Meta, it has widespread ramifications, potentially impacting thousands of businesses across Europe that rely upon the services of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and more. At the same time, US and European negotiators are scrambling to finalize a long-awaited new data-sharing deal that will limit what information US intelligence agencies can get their hands on. If negotiators can't get it right, people's privacy will remain at risk and billions of dollars of trade will be put in jeopardy.
[...] "I think the most pragmatic solution would be for them to create the European infrastructure, like Google or Amazon, which have quite a few data centers here," Pandit says, adding that Meta could also introduce more encryption to how it stores data and maximize how much it keeps in the EU. All these measures would be costly, though. Jack Gilbert, director and associate general counsel at Meta, says that the issue "is in the process of being resolved." Facebook did not respond specifically to questions about its plan to respond to the Irish decision.
[...] While Meta is the focus of the most high-profile complaint, it isn't the only company impacted by a lack of clarity on how companies in Europe can send data to the US. "The data transfer issue is not Meta-specific," David Wehner, Meta's chief strategy officer, said in a July earnings call. "It relates to how in general data is transferred for all US and EU companies back and forth to the US."
(Score: 1) by krokodilerian on Thursday August 11, @05:00AM (1 child)
As much as I'd love for FB to stop working around here, being the main source of bullshit on the Internet, it's going to cost them a lot more than just building infrastructure in Europe. They'd like not to have the expense, but in the end would have to do it.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday August 11, @05:11AM
Meta's not exactly poor. If they want to build a business around scooping up everyone's data, then they need to pay the price of looking after that data where it is legally required.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday August 11, @05:18AM
This has been coming a long time - I don't understand why the final ruling has taken so long.
As for Meta's threats, they are pretty stupid. Why do they think the regulators care, if they shut down their services?
If they are too stupid to have plans in place to run on purely European infrastructure, they deserve whatever happens to them.
