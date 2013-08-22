UDP is a transport-level protocol for sending messages through an IP network.

It sits at level 4 in the OSI model:

7 Application

6 Presentation

5 Session

4 Transport

3 Network

2 Data link

1 Physical

Like many of you, I've got hardware on my desk that's sending UDP packets, and the time has come to take a closer look at them.

Most "low-level" networking tutorials will bottom out somewhere at "use tcpdump to see raw packets". We'll be starting a bit lower in the stack; specifically, here:

This is a high-speed active differential probe soldered to an Oxide Computer Company rack switch. We're going all the way down to the metal.