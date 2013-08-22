https://www.mattkeeter.com/blog/2022-08-11-udp/
UDP is a transport-level protocol for sending messages through an IP network.
It sits at level 4 in the OSI model:
7 Application
6 Presentation
5 Session
4 Transport
3 Network
2 Data link
1 Physical
Like many of you, I've got hardware on my desk that's sending UDP packets, and the time has come to take a closer look at them.
Most "low-level" networking tutorials will bottom out somewhere at "use tcpdump to see raw packets". We'll be starting a bit lower in the stack; specifically, here:
[Picture of Probes soldered to a circuit board]
This is a high-speed active differential probe soldered to an Oxide Computer Company rack switch. We're going all the way down to the metal.
