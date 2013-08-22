Stories
From Oscilloscope to Wireshark: A UDP Story

posted by hubie on Sunday August 14, @05:33AM
Hardware Software

owl writes:

https://www.mattkeeter.com/blog/2022-08-11-udp/

UDP is a transport-level protocol for sending messages through an IP network.

It sits at level 4 in the OSI model:

7 Application
6 Presentation
5 Session
4 Transport
3 Network
2 Data link
1 Physical

Like many of you, I've got hardware on my desk that's sending UDP packets, and the time has come to take a closer look at them.

Most "low-level" networking tutorials will bottom out somewhere at "use tcpdump to see raw packets". We'll be starting a bit lower in the stack; specifically, here:

[Picture of Probes soldered to a circuit board]

This is a high-speed active differential probe soldered to an Oxide Computer Company rack switch. We're going all the way down to the metal.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by soylentnewsfan1 on Sunday August 14, @06:03AM

    by soylentnewsfan1 (6684) on Sunday August 14, @06:03AM (#1266557)

    The author posted this story to HackerNews where there are a couple more comments by them and an interesting anecdote of a similar level for those that are interested in such things.
    https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32428032 [ycombinator.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 14, @06:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 14, @06:09AM (#1266558)

    As someone who used to work with packets, I didn't really feel like TFA was in familiar territory until I read "ethernet frame preamble!", and because you used that exclamation mark I bet you felt good to be back up in octet world and away from oscilloscopes. I never had to go there for any reason.

