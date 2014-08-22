One of the most popular media player software and streaming media server VLC media player, developed by VideoLAN project, is banned in India. As per a report by MediaNama, VLC Media Player has been banned in India, but this happened nearly 2 months ago. However, if you have the software installed on your device, it should still be working. Meanwhile, neither the company nor the Indian government revealed any details about the ban.

Some reports suggest that VLC Media Player has been banned in the country because the platform was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. Just a few months ago, security experts discovered that Cicada was using VLC Media Player to deploy a malicious malware loader as part of a long-running cyber attack campaign.

[...] In 2020, the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Camscanner and more. In fact, the PUBG Mobile Indian version dubbed BGMI has also been banned in India recently and removed from the Google Play store and Apple App store. The reason behind blocking these apps is that the government feared these platforms were sending user data to China. Notably, VLC Media Player is not backed by a Chinese company. It is developed by VideoLAN, a Paris-based firm.