The tech aiming to prevent lost airline luggage:
Jenny Loucas scrolls through photos of her 40th birthday celebrations in Greece, knowing that much of the clothes and jewellery she had worn in the pictures are lost for good.
For while she had enjoyed a wonderful holiday, her luggage then disappeared after she had checked it in for the flight home to London Gatwick.
[...] Two months later and Easyjet has confirmed that her luggage has been permanently lost. "We are very sorry for the loss of Ms Loucas's bag, and we understand the frustration this will have caused," an Easyjet spokeswoman told the BBC.
As newspaper headlines and social media posts around the world have shown in recent months, Ms Loucas's case is far from unique, with some commentators calling it "the summer of lost luggage".
[...] And one insurance firm, Spain's Mapfre, said that the number of passengers reporting missing luggage this summer was 30% higher than in 2019, the last year of normal travel before the pandemic.
[...] To try to keep tabs on their items of luggage, a growing number of passengers are turning to technology.
Apple has reportedly seen a rise in sales of its AirTag tracking device. The AirTag works by sending out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the AirTag's location to the iCloud, allowing the user to go to the Find My app and see it on a map.
[...] Other travellers are attaching trackers that use GPS to their luggage.
[...] Yet while such tagging devices may give a passenger peace of mind, travel industry expert Eric Leopold says they don't solve the core issue - stopping the backlogs that prevent bags from catching the same flights as their owners.
[...] SeeTrue is one company that hopes to help airports and airlines get luggage onto planes more efficiently in the first place. The Israeli firm makes software that can do the security scans on check-in luggage much faster than human security staff.
"SeeTrue uses artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms to discover prohibited items in bags," says chief executive Assaf Frenkel. "It connects to the existing X-ray and CT scanners, and detects in real-time, faster and more accurately than most human eyes, always on, and never getting tired or distracted.
[...] For UK tech firm AirPortr, its approach to tackling the problem is to remove the need for passengers to have to queue up at the airport to check in their luggage before their flight.
Instead passengers can use its app and website to arrange for their luggage to be taken door-to-door.
Currently available for British Airways and Swiss International Air Lines flights between London and Geneva, an AirPortr worker will pick up a person's suitcase from their home. This driver will then take it to the departure airport's luggage area in the bowels of the terminal building for check-in, rather than going into the departure lounge.
[...] Yet despite such technical solutions, passengers also want airlines to employ a few more customer care workers.
After airlines added checked bag fees, I know people who now FedEx/UPS their luggage. [hubie]