Volkswagen signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government to "explore opportunities" to bring some of its electric vehicle battery manufacturing to the country.

The move is seen as an effort to ensure that the automaker's plug-in vehicles qualify for the US's revamped EV tax credits, which place stricter requirements on where battery and vehicle manufacturing can be done.

VW says it plans to build a "dedicated Gigafactory" somewhere in North America, and today's agreement most likely increases Canada's chances of being selected as the location.

The automaker is tasking its battery supply management company, Power Co, with spearheading the site search as well as sourcing key ingredients for EV batteries, like nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Power Co will also play a key role in cathode production in North America, VW says.

Last year, VW unveiled plans to build six battery cell production plants in Europe by 2030, including the facility in Salzgitter, Germany, and one in Skellefteå, Sweden. A third plant will be established in Valencia, Spain, and the fourth factory will be based in Eastern Europe. The plants will eventually have a production capacity of 240 gigawatt-hours a year.