A month after the Irish data watchdog submitted a draft ruling to EU regulators, Norway has weighed in on the legal quagmire around EU-US data transfers.

Norway's data protection authority wants Facebook's parent company to be fined for continuing to transfer EU data to the US in violation of EU law, according to a document seen by Politico.

While Norway is not a member of the EU, it is part of the European Economic Area which has incorporated GDPR.

The proposal was a response to a draft ruling issued by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) to other EU regulators last month, following an investigation into whether Meta's transatlantic data-sharing practices comply with EU rules.

[...] Datatilsynet said that while limitations and bans can ensure future processing of personal data is in line with GDPR, sanctions such as administrative fines "are directed towards violations in the past and carry a punitive element".

[...] In March, Meta was fined €17m by the Irish DPC for not complying with GDPR requirements and having in place "appropriate technical and organisational measures" to protect user data in the context of a dozen data breaches.

But Meta could be waiting some time for a ruling from the DPC on the US-EU data transfers case. Politico reported earlier this month that the Irish watchdog has received objections from several other EU regulators to its draft order, delaying a final decision.