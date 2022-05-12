Driving in EV-Friendly Norway is Like Looking Into Our Future:
Traveling through Scandinavia feels like visiting the future in a lot of ways. OK, it's a future with a lot more open space and a lot less cultural diversity than what the real future holds, but a spin through Norway is a pretty interesting trip just the same. Wandering around Oslo, you're struck by stunning architecture at every turn and statues that not only highlight public squares but sprout from the very sea in unexpected spots.
But, being a transportation nerd, it was the means of mobility that really struck me. For one thing, bikes and cars and scooters all seem to coexist in Oslo more peacefully than just about anywhere else on the planet. Buses are easy to ride, with tickets purchased from your phone in an instant avoiding any awkward exchanges with drivers.
And then there are the EVs. So. Many. EVs. An amazing number of the things festoon the roads in Norway, enough to constantly surprise and delight me, despite this being my third trip to the city. Even in just the past few years, battery-powered motoring in Norway has really gone mainstream.
How mainstream? In March this year, 16,238 passenger cars were registered in Norway. Of those, 13,983 were battery-electric vehicles. That's an amazing 86% of all cars registered that month. Meanwhile in the US, according to the Argonne National Laboratory, sales of light-duty vehicles with plugs (including hybrids) made up just 5.85% of the market in March. That was nearly a 40% increase over the previous year, but still floundering in the single digits.
Why the disparity? Is Norway just a utopia of forward-thinking EV zealots? Not exactly. Where state and federal governments in the US have engaged in a haphazard collection of half-assed, confusing incentives to spur EV adoption, scattering a middling collection of carrots here and there over the years, the Norwegian government has instead chosen the biggest of sticks: taxes. Want to buy a gas-powered machine? Be prepared for a painful whack.
Norwegians are expected to pay a 25% value-added tax, or VAT, on every purchase. This includes cars, which are also traditionally subjected to other import taxes and the like. I say "traditionally" because EVs have been exempt from those taxes for decades. How does this shake out? Well, let's take a BMW 320d sedan, with a 190-horsepower diesel engine. Per BMW's Norwegian site, that car costs 418,531 kroner without options, or $43,258. However, to actually take that car home, you're looking at a whopping 677,307 kroner after taxes, or $70,005.
Compare that to the BMW i4 M50, a far peppier and frankly nicer to drive machine with 536 hp. It starts at 600,220 kroner, or $62,037. And that's it, that's your out-the-door price. $8,000 saved for a far more engaging car -- and that's before we factor in the upwards of $8 per gallon Norwegians are paying for gas. Mind, they do pay more for electricity, too.
[...] The vast majority of chargers I saw were either next door to large filling stations or situated in parking lots of shopping plazas. So, not too dissimilar to what we see here in the US. Interestingly, though, Superchargers were often directly adjacent to chargers from other networks like Recharge or Ionity. In the US, it's rare to see the networks co-mingling like this, but then again Norway was one of the first countries added to the non-Tesla Supercharger pilot, so perhaps location-sharing like this should come as no surprise.
[...] But the situation is about to get even more interesting. Next year, Norway is set to reinstate a portion of VAT on some EVs at a scaling rate based on the cost of the vehicle. Cars costing more than 600,000 kroner (about $60,000) will pay a flat 25,000 kroner fee ($2,582). Spend more than 1,000,000 kroner (about $100,000), and you'll pay 12.5%. That's still substantially less than the traditional 25% VAT, but will it be enough to dampen EV enthusiasm in Norway?
Økland says that Norwegians are enthusiastic about EVs regardless of subsidies, especially as more cars at more prices are becoming available, even hitting the used car market. "EVs have become the new normal," he said, "and if you bought a new fossil car today, people would ask the big question: Why?"
Driving around the U.S. is also like looking into our future. One of those dystopian futures like Mad Max.
" tickets purchased from your phone in an instant avoiding any awkward exchanges with drivers. "
Is he usually trying to barter sex for a ride? I feel sorry for him if buying something in person is too awkward.
In the same month approx 225k [stlouisfed.org] passenger cars were registered in the USA and the numbers are way down! Prior to 2015 that number was almost always over 500k. That's a lot of ICEs that need to be replaced. They're already struggling to meet demand.
I wonder how much of the declining car sales in the USA is due to people waiting on EVs to get cheaper. Note the downturn in 2015, or perhaps the data don't include heavy trucks and SUVs (sigh) which may have increased during the last several years.
At any rate, the main point is that it's not an apples to oranges comparison because we're talking about a relatively small country with a lot of hydro-electric power. [wikipedia.org]
Norway has a population of 5.379 million people. If there are 16,238 passenger cars, that means there is one car per 331 people.
For comparison, there are 329.5 million people in the US, and 105,135,300 registered cars (+ 159,147,338 trucks). So, one car per 3 people or 4 cars/trucks per 5 people.
https://www.bankrate.com/insurance/car/car-ownership-statistics/#:~:text=FHWA)-,How%20many%20cars%20are%20in%20the%20US%3F,second%20before%20motorcycles%20and%20buses. [bankrate.com]
So, the numbers in the article just seem wrong to me. But if the numbers are correct, the story is not that Norway has so many electric cars. The story is that Norway has so few cars per capita.
