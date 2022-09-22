NASA 'encouraged' by tanking test for SLS moon rocket, but launch plan is still in flux:
NASA says it achieved all its objectives during today's launch-pad rehearsal for fueling up its giant Space Launch System rocket for an uncrewed round-the-moon mission known as Artemis 1 — but will have to review the data, check the weather and get final approvals before going ahead with plans for a liftoff next Tuesday.
The test at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida was meant to verify that hydrogen fuel leaks encountered during the past month's launch attempts were fixed. A hydrogen leak did crop up today during the process of filling the SLS rocket's tanks with super-cooled propellants. "Engineers were able to troubleshoot the issue and proceed with the planned activities," NASA said afterward.
In the wake of the earlier launch scrubs, engineers replaced the suspect seals in the fueling system. Mission managers also changed the fuel-loading procedure to take what they called a "kinder, gentler" approach — and they relaxed their rules for today's test. Concentrations of hydrogen in the air surrounding the rocket were allowed to exceed the 4% limit that was previously in place. NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said that the leak rate surpassed 5% at one point, but tapered back down to less than 4%.
"If we were in terminal count, which is what this was testing, it would have been a violation and stopped the count," Nail explained during today's webcast. "But for the ground rules that were set for today, they were within those."
Nail said the launch team "is looking forward to getting back that data and taking a close look at it."
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson put a positive spin on the test's outcome. "All of the objectives that we set out to do, we were able to accomplish today," she said.
Blackwell-Thompson said mission managers will assess the data as part of the process of determining whether to go forward with the scheduled launch attempt on Sept. 27. "I am extremely encouraged by the test today," she said.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday September 23, @06:19PM
Not one, but two hydrogen leaks, but the test was a "success". Honestly, a Wickwick event would be a relief. End this.
In other rocket news, Arianespace is upset that the EU is encouraging rocket startups, because it means it Arianespace cuts into the Arianespace subsidies.
Subsidies were once necessary. Cost-pkus contracts were once necessary. That time is passing, if it has not already passed. Buy services. Watch the old, subsidized players die off.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday September 23, @06:27PM
NASA is encouraged by tanking the test... or what?
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday September 23, @06:29PM
So I would have expected them to hold it to some number less than 4% so there would be a safety margin.
Over 4% they are betting that there's no static discharge or other ignition source.
Of all the places to have a fire, a joint near a hydrogen line seems like not one of the best.