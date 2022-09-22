NASA says it achieved all its objectives during today's launch-pad rehearsal for fueling up its giant Space Launch System rocket for an uncrewed round-the-moon mission known as Artemis 1 — but will have to review the data, check the weather and get final approvals before going ahead with plans for a liftoff next Tuesday.

The test at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida was meant to verify that hydrogen fuel leaks encountered during the past month's launch attempts were fixed. A hydrogen leak did crop up today during the process of filling the SLS rocket's tanks with super-cooled propellants. "Engineers were able to troubleshoot the issue and proceed with the planned activities," NASA said afterward.

In the wake of the earlier launch scrubs, engineers replaced the suspect seals in the fueling system. Mission managers also changed the fuel-loading procedure to take what they called a "kinder, gentler" approach — and they relaxed their rules for today's test. Concentrations of hydrogen in the air surrounding the rocket were allowed to exceed the 4% limit that was previously in place. NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said that the leak rate surpassed 5% at one point, but tapered back down to less than 4%.