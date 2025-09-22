DART Impacts Asteroid on September 26
NASA Invites Media to Witness World's First Planetary Defense Test
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world's first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26.
Among other activities, NASA will host a televised briefing beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. APL is the builder and manager of the DART spacecraft for NASA. [Ed Comment: For timings please see below-JR]
This test will show a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it to change the asteroid's motion in a way that can be measured using ground-based telescopes. DART will provide important data to help better prepare for an asteroid that might pose an impact hazard to Earth, should one ever be discovered.
Everything you need to know about NASA's DART mission happening on Monday
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is meant to test the technology that could defend Earth from being struck by potential asteroid or comet hazards in the future. You do remember the dinosaur incident, right? NASA says humankind won't have the same fate.
[...] DRACO will provide the SMART Nav with images, and then the SMART Nav will collect and process these images using computational algorithms to determine the spacecraft's course, according to NASA.
[...] A big component of the mission, in addition to testing whether the asteroid is capable of reaching the target, is determining the reliability of the approach, assessing how best to apply it to future planetary defense scenarios, and determining how accurate the computer simulations are and how well they reflect the behavior of a real asteroid, says NASA.
To see how much the asteroid actually moves, the team will be harnessing the power of its telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Hubble Space Telescope and Lucy Space Probe.
The NASA team is very confident that the mission will go according to plan, reassuring reporters that the rehearsals and simulations have prepared the team for this momentous occasion.
"All subsystems on the spacecraft are green," said Edward Reynolds, DART Project Manager, during the briefing.
To tune in and watch the mission on Monday, you have two different options: a live broadcast and a quiet live feed of the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) camera.
The DRACO images will be on NASA TV starting at 2:30 PM ET/5:30 PM ET.
The live coverage will begin at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET on NASA TV. The collision is set to occur at 4:14 PM PT/7:14 PM ET. (23:14 UTC)
Also from takyon:
Bonus: NASA's Juno Will Perform Close Flyby of Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:36 a.m. PDT (5:36 a.m. EDT), NASA's Juno spacecraft will come within 222 miles (358 kilometers) of the surface of Jupiter's ice-covered moon, Europa. The solar-powered spacecraft is expected to obtain some of the highest-resolution images ever taken of portions of Europa's surface, as well as collect valuable data on the moon's interior, surface composition, and ionosphere, along with its interaction with Jupiter's magnetosphere.
[...] The close flyby will modify Juno's trajectory, reducing the time it takes to orbit Jupiter from 43 to 38 days. It will be the closest a NASA spacecraft has approached Europa since Galileo came within 218 miles (351 kilometers) on Jan. 3, 2000. In addition, this flyby marks the second encounter with a Galilean moon during Juno's extended mission. The mission explored Ganymede in June 2021 and plans to make close approaches of Io in 2023 and 2024.