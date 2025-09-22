The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is meant to test the technology that could defend Earth from being struck by potential asteroid or comet hazards in the future. You do remember the dinosaur incident, right? NASA says humankind won't have the same fate.

[...] DRACO will provide the SMART Nav with images, and then the SMART Nav will collect and process these images using computational algorithms to determine the spacecraft's course, according to NASA.

[...] A big component of the mission, in addition to testing whether the asteroid is capable of reaching the target, is determining the reliability of the approach, assessing how best to apply it to future planetary defense scenarios, and determining how accurate the computer simulations are and how well they reflect the behavior of a real asteroid, says NASA.

To see how much the asteroid actually moves, the team will be harnessing the power of its telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Hubble Space Telescope and Lucy Space Probe.

The NASA team is very confident that the mission will go according to plan, reassuring reporters that the rehearsals and simulations have prepared the team for this momentous occasion.

"All subsystems on the spacecraft are green," said Edward Reynolds, DART Project Manager, during the briefing.

To tune in and watch the mission on Monday, you have two different options: a live broadcast and a quiet live feed of the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) camera.

The DRACO images will be on NASA TV starting at 2:30 PM ET/5:30 PM ET.

The live coverage will begin at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET on NASA TV. The collision is set to occur at 4:14 PM PT/7:14 PM ET. (23:14 UTC)