"Forever chemicals," or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have made quite a few appearances in the news cycle lately. These thousands of manufacturing chemicals leach into the food and water supply, making it nearly impossible to avoid absorption into the human body. Once in the body, they don't go away—hence the name "forever chemicals"—and can cause a host of health concerns, from thyroid disease and cancer to liver damage and fertility issues.

[...] A global study examining more than 30,000 umbilical cord blood samples recently found PFAS in every single one. Worse, these samples were up to five years old—meaning PFAS have been nearly ubiquitous for longer than we otherwise might have thought.

[...] All of [the Environmental Working Group] reported a range of PFAS were found in their respective samples, with 14 studies in particular linking PFAS presence in the umbilical cord with PFAS detection later in childhood, as well as increased health risks in adulthood.