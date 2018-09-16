"Forever Chemicals" Found in Every Umbilical Cord Blood Sample in Global Study:
"Forever chemicals," or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have made quite a few appearances in the news cycle lately. These thousands of manufacturing chemicals leach into the food and water supply, making it nearly impossible to avoid absorption into the human body. Once in the body, they don't go away—hence the name "forever chemicals"—and can cause a host of health concerns, from thyroid disease and cancer to liver damage and fertility issues.
[...] A global study examining more than 30,000 umbilical cord blood samples recently found PFAS in every single one. Worse, these samples were up to five years old—meaning PFAS have been nearly ubiquitous for longer than we otherwise might have thought.
[...] All of [the Environmental Working Group] reported a range of PFAS were found in their respective samples, with 14 studies in particular linking PFAS presence in the umbilical cord with PFAS detection later in childhood, as well as increased health risks in adulthood.
Developing fetuses are particularly vulnerable to PFAS because they "don't have the mechanisms to deal with the chemicals," EWG researcher Uloma Uche told The Guardian. "Even before you've come into the world, you're already exposed to PFAS."
[...] Not all hope is lost. Two separate studies found ways to eliminate PFAS this year alone, one using ultraviolet light and common kitchen ingredients while the other used lye and a chemical solvent. Both methods have their caveats (the first requires a fair bit of scaling up to be effective, while the other only works on some PFAS), but together, they represent a potential pivot in our collective level of risk in the face of pervasive chemical compounds.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday September 27, @05:34AM
If we can detect them in umbilical blood, can we detect them in old meat processing plants or anywhere else blood was shed.
I mean, if these chemicals are forever, they won't have gone anywhere.
And if they are forever, don't break down, then they are inert?
How does an inert chemical interfere with metabolism? A catalyst?
Just trying to separate clickbait from truth.
If these chemicals are indeed that stable, no telling how old they are.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]