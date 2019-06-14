VPN providers remain a primary target of governments around the world (authoritarian leaning and otherwise) that don't much like their citizens chatting privately or avoiding government surveillance. We watched it happen in Russia, where strict new data collection and retention rules resulted in a mass exodus of VPN providers (the ones that are actually dedicated to privacy and security, anyway).

VPN crackdowns are also occurring in purported democracies like India, after the government passed new cybersecurity rules requiring that VPN operators collect user names, email addresses and IP addresses, store it for five years, and furnish it to authorities on demand.

Since that defeats a major justification for even using a VPN and creates obvious legal headaches, VPN providers have been pulling their servers out of India over the last few months. This week they were joined by Proton VPN, which also says it's moving their India-based servers out of the country. They are, however, using smart routing servers to dole out Indian IP addresses: