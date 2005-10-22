Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NOW: Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts its Fifth Crewed Launch to the ISS

posted by janrinok on Wednesday October 05, @02:35PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch to the ISS:

Launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here.

The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast off at noon ET on Wednesday, October 3 [sic], from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Hurricane Ian blasted through the region only a week ago, but the facility emerged unscathed from the powerful storm. A launch readiness review on Tuesday cleared the mission for launch, pending the resolution of three minor open issues which were subsequently addressed.

A webcast of the Falcon 9 launch started at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC) and is available at NASA TV, NASA's YouTube page, and at the SpaceX website. Should the launch have to be scrubbed, a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, October 6, at 11:38 a.m. ET.

Original Submission


«  FCC Will Start Kicking Voice Providers Out of its Robocall Database
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
NOW: Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts its Fifth Crewed Launch to the ISS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.