Launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here.

The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast off at noon ET on Wednesday, October 3 [sic], from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Hurricane Ian blasted through the region only a week ago, but the facility emerged unscathed from the powerful storm. A launch readiness review on Tuesday cleared the mission for launch, pending the resolution of three minor open issues which were subsequently addressed.