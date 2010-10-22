Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Samsung Warns of 32% Hit to Profits on Chip Slump

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 11, @04:56AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Samsung warns of 32% hit to profits on chip slump:

Technology giant Samsung has warned of a 32% slide in its profits as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrinks due to the global economic slowdown.

The South Korean company estimates its quarterly operating profit was about 10.8tn won ($7.6bn; £6.9bn).

On Thursday, US chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also said it was hit by a fall in demand for computers.

[...] The estimates, which are for the three months to the end of September, mark Samsung's first year-on-year decline in quarterly profits in almost three years.

[...] Meanwhile, AMD's revenue estimates for the third quarter were about a $1bn (£895.6m) less than previously forecast, signalling the slump in demand for chips could be much worse than expected.

[...] "This is going to be a common theme for companies in the second half of 2022 due to weakening consumer demand," Neil Shah from market analysis firm Counterpoint Research told the BBC.

[...] Technology industry analysts have forecast that memory chip prices will continue to plunge in the next three months as sales of smartphones continue to slide, with demand not expected to recover until early next year.

Original Submission


«  Roller Coasters are Triggering iPhone 14's Crash Detection Feature
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Samsung Warns of 32% Hit to Profits on Chip Slump | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 11, @05:22AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Tuesday October 11, @05:22AM (#1275987)

    So we're getting closer to supply meeting demand now?

(1)