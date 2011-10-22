from the basically-more-and-more-ads dept.
Judge delays Musk/Twitter trial, gives them three weeks to complete merger [Updated]
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/10/musk-asks-judge-to-cancel-trial-claims-twitter-wont-take-yes-for-an-answer/
Update at 7:30 pm ET: Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted Elon Musk's request for a stay in an order that gives the parties three weeks to negotiate and close the merger. The trial won't begin on October 17 as scheduled and would be canceled entirely if the merger closes by the end of this month. If deal talks fall apart, a trial would be scheduled for November.
[...] Musk's motion for a stay said the merger is on track to close by October 28. Twitter did not want the litigation stayed. "Plaintiff Twitter opposes the motion on the basis that Defendants' agreement will not ensure that the transaction closes fast enough," McCormick wrote.
Original story: Elon Musk today slammed Twitter for not immediately dropping its lawsuit against him and asked the judge to stay the case because "Twitter will not take yes for an answer."
[...] Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April but later tried to get out of the deal by claiming the company lied about the number of bots and spam accounts on the platform. Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the purchase.
While Musk now accuses Twitter of "casting an unnecessary cloud of uncertainty over the company," Twitter's lawsuit against him said the company faces problems caused by Musk's public criticism and his attempts to break the merger agreement.
"Defendants' actions in derogation of the deal's consummation, and Musk's repeated disparagement of Twitter and its personnel, create uncertainty and delay that harm Twitter and its stockholders and deprive them of their bargained-for rights. They also expose Twitter to adverse effects on its business operations, employees, and stock price," Twitter's lawsuit said.
During the discovery process, Musk apparently wasn't able to obtain any substantial evidence to back up his spam claims, making it unlikely that he could win at trial.
Here's Everything We've Learned About Elon's Plans for Twitter
Here's everything we've learned about Elon's plans for Twitter:
Elon Musk has big plans for Twitter, and they include people paying money to tweet, bots getting the boot, and a social media network that doesn't care what you say as long as it's legal.
"I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing."
[...] But with a thousand caveats assumed, here's what we think we know about how Twitter, the product and platform, might change with Musk as its owner:
[...] "There's no WeChat equivalent outside of China," Musk said during a Q&A with Twitter employees in June. "You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we'll be a great success."
[...] Musk, too, has been thinking about how to bring some of Signal's features — or even its actual platform — into Twitter. [...]
One big reason Musk seems to be chasing the WeChat model? Payments. WeChat makes money in part by taking a cut of all the payments — for rent, food, concert tickets, clothes, everything — made in the app. [...]
[...] Few people would probably think of Twitter as a great platform for video, but Musk is clearly interested in changing that. He has talked with several friends and colleagues about how to make video advertising work on Twitter and how to bring video creators over from platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
[...] Pushing Twitter to become more creator-friendly also matches with Musk's other ambitions for the platform. Creators are the most reliable source of big audiences, and Twitter's payment tools would take a cut of subscriptions and tips.
On the subject of the Twitter algorithm, Musk's take is hard to pin down. [...] Musk's plan seems to be to give people choice. [...]
[...] Musk has talked a lot about Twitter Blue over the last several months and seems to see paid memberships as a core part of Twitter's future. He pitched investors a plan that involved getting 69 million Blue subscribers by 2025 and 159 million by 2028. He wants to cut advertising to less than 50 percent of Twitter's revenue, and the only way to do that is to convince users to pay up in a big way.
[...] Practically as soon as Musk first announced he'd bought a large chunk of Twitter stock, he began to position himself as the free-speech savior of the platform. [...] Musk has indicated that he would reinstate Donald Trump to the platform and wants to drastically reduce Twitter's content moderation to allow everything that doesn't violate local laws. (This, like so many things Musk says he wants to do, is dramatically more complicated and difficult than he makes it sound. There are a lot of laws! And they're pretty different from place to place!)
Will this be the death of Twitter?
