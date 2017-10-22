UberEats Adds Weed Delivery to App in Toronto:
Today, Toronto residents age 19 years or older can officially purchase weed on demand from Uber Eats. The food delivery service has partnered with Leafly, an online marijuana retailer, to connect customers with local dispensaries.
According to Leafly, this is the first time marijuana delivery is available on a third-party food ordering platform like Uber Eats. Customers can begin purchasing cannabis products in the Uber Eats app today, with delivery from licensed retailers fulfilled by staff from CanSell, an Ontario-based cannabis retail education program. Leafly and Uber Eats say that this partnership will hopefully help tackle the underground marijuana market as well as encourage people not to drive while high.
"Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 18, @03:38AM
first time I was in LA, about 40 years ago, I stayed with a slightly older cousin. We never got along all that great, he was always on an emotional hair trigger, but I needed a place to crash for a few days and he agreed. Just before dinner the first day he said something about a mood adjustment after work. I didn't question him (leave sleeping dogs alone, eh), and he went to another room.
About 15 minutes later there was a putt-putt noise outside his ground floor apartment and the door bell rang. It was a dope delivery by moped. He'd called in his order from the other room.
At that point I realized that, in LA in the 80s, they were inventing a new definition for civilization.