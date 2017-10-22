Today, Toronto residents age 19 years or older can officially purchase weed on demand from Uber Eats. The food delivery service has partnered with Leafly, an online marijuana retailer, to connect customers with local dispensaries.

According to Leafly, this is the first time marijuana delivery is available on a third-party food ordering platform like Uber Eats. Customers can begin purchasing cannabis products in the Uber Eats app today, with delivery from licensed retailers fulfilled by staff from CanSell, an Ontario-based cannabis retail education program. Leafly and Uber Eats say that this partnership will hopefully help tackle the underground marijuana market as well as encourage people not to drive while high.

"Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA.