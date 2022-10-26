Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Most Lithium Deposits in the US are on or Near Tribal Land

posted by janrinok on Friday October 28, @04:39PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Most lithium deposits in the US are on or near tribal land:

From The Guardian (CC-BY-SA 2.0) :

[...] Three-quarters of all known deposits of lithium in America are found near tribal land, igniting fears that a decline in destructive fossil-fuel mining could simply be replaced by a new form of harmful extraction.

Plans for a major, controversial new lithium mine in northern Nevada – a 1,000-acre site called Thacker Pass – will "will turn what is left of my ancestral homelands into a sacrifice zone for electric car batteries", Shelley Harjo, a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe, has warned, all still without meeting the burgeoning thirst for lithium.

Lithium demand is of course on the rise thanks to the mineral's role in battery stage and the ongoing global energy crisis. According to The Guardian, there's enough lithium at Silver Peak for 80,000 electric cars — that's not an insignificant contribution to decarbonization efforts! But there is some concern about the lithium battery production process, which involves massive water use and some higher emissions upfront. Even if it is ultimately a more environmentally-friendly option (assuming we can figure out better means of recycling or disposal), the threat of that resource extraction, particularly when the impact hits indigenous communities the hardest, is ... well, not great, to say the least, as evidenced by the entirety of US history.

Original Submission


«  Another GeForce RTX 4090 16-pin Adapter Bites the Dust (5 Reported So Far)
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Most Lithium Deposits in the US are on or Near Tribal Land | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.