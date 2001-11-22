Stories
Rare Canine Rabies Case Discovered Near Paris

posted by mrpg on Thursday November 03, @12:11AM
A rare case of rabies has been detected in a dog in the Paris region which had bitten several people, the French agriculture ministry announced Thursday.

"The Pasteur Institute confirmed a case of rabies in a Husky-cross dog held in a shelter in Evry-Courcouronnes in Essonne," south of the French capital, the statement said.

[...] France has officially been rabies-free since 2001, except the type carried by bats, but the deadly disease continues to circulate in many countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, where dogs are responsible for the majority of cases of transmission to humans, according to the French agriculture ministry's website.

The dog identified in this case first developed signs of the disease on October 19 and died on October 25.

