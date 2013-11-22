from the take-that,-Evil-Corp! dept.
Apple's recent privacy changes leveled the digital advertising field
In April, 2021, Apple dropped a nuclear bomb on the world of online advertising. The company rolled out a new iPhone privacy setting called App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, that shows you, an iPhone user, a popup asking if you want to "Allow this app to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites?" You have two options: "Ask app not to track" and "Allow." The vast majority of people pick the former, which blocks apps from collecting certain data. Behind the scenes, the change caused a radical shift in the tech landscape. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said that one setting alone cost the company an estimated $10 billion. Its stock value has plunged 70% this year. But ATT had another side effect, one that got far less attention than Meta's troubles. Apple's iPhone privacy setting gave TikTok a significant leg up in its fight for social media dominance.
"As Meta struggled to maintain performance, TikTok presented a buyer's market for advertisers where demand was low and supply was high," said John Donahue, co-founder of programmatic ad consulting firm Up & to the Right, who's worked with major advertisers like Coca-Cola, Hershey's, and Linksys. "Timing is everything in life, and TikTok couldn't have timed it better."
ATT kneecapped the Facebook ad targeting systems, motivating advertisers to look for new places to spend their money. Even though ATT hurt TikTok in the same ways, the short-form app was in the perfect position to offer an alternative to Meta: its popularity was exploding, its newness meant ad prices were low, and it had designed novel advertising models built for the new privacy world order.
The privacy setting "showcased the risk of having the majority of your eggs in a single basket," Donahue said.
TikTok just lowered its expected ad revenue for the year, but its projected to grow 155%, up $6.01 billion from 2021, according to Insider Intelligence. Meanwhile, Insider predicts that Meta's worldwide ad revenue will drop for the first time ever, down 2% from 2021, a $2.25 billion dip. It would be absurd to give ATT all or even most of the credit for those numbers; the recession played a big role in Meta's losses, as did the company's own long shot bet on virtual reality and "the metaverse." Likewise, Tiktok's gains have a lot to do with cultural shifts. But there's no question that TikTok snatched up advertising dollars that might otherwise have gone to Facebook and Instagram, and Apple's Privacy setting had a lot to do with that.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Opportunist on Monday November 14, @12:57PM (6 children)
The Metastasis loses money if it can't violate your privacy. Or, in other words, it pretty much bluntly admits that it makes money by invading your personal space. Anyone still wondering if we should cut that cancer out?
That privacy setting showcases more that it is highly necessary to give the user of a device control over his privacy than anything else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 14, @02:04PM (5 children)
Or as a result it can't convince as many advertisers it's worth advertising on FB?
I suspect some advertisers prefer to only pay X for targeted ads instead of paying (more?) to show ads to a random percentage of "everyone" which could be less cost effective.
FWIW I was getting lots of FB ads for "wandering hour" watches, maybe because I was trolling their ads with comments like "fidget spinner watches". But I suppose the targeting works better on other people?
Similar for various crappy kickstarters.
Is it really violating my privacy by noticing that I interact with such ads (maybe even click through) and then showing more of such "targeted" ads? I find it amusing.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 14, @03:19PM (3 children)
What if we were discussing voting, instead of advertising?
As a private citizen, at the polling places, I might notice that you filled in a checkbox for a particular party. I might notice that you selected a particular checkbox on page 4 of the poll. No big deal, right? However, if I hover behind you, and make notes as you vote, you would become very uncomfortable. If I just mount a camera at each polling station, and record everyone's votes, a lot of people would become uncomfortable. But, if I disguise my cameras, and you can't see them, you'll become comfortable again, right?
Is it your position that surveillance doesn't really violate your right to privacy? That's what all this tracking really is. Instead of the German Stasi surveilling you for political reasons, corporations are surveilling you for profit. Can we make a case that surveillance for profit is less evil than surveillance for political reasons?
How about our neighborhood stalker? "Officer, I just happened to be loitering near the girl's dormitory, and just happened to notice that I could see the girls showering if I stood under this tree, and looked in through that window. Of course I'm not stalking!"
There is no "noticing" on the internet. It's surveillance, plain and simple.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 14, @06:46PM (2 children)
I consider much of what I do on the internet as public. Whether or not FB can supposedly track me or not. This is quite different from a voting booth and other scenarios where privacy is expected.
In most Internet scenarios the data ends up on servers somewhere which can be controlled by Govs etc that have jurisdiction e.g. NSL or similar. You don't want to be spied on? Wishful thinking. All you'd get from your protests is just better and more convincing lies that your privacy is truly protected. At best the data is stuck in different silos e.g. Chinese Gov can't easily get the US Gov to handover their exclusive secrets on you and vice-versa.
Call me paranoid or cynical but I doubt Microsoft spent billions on Skype for just the reasons they stated. Same for Facebook spending billions to get WhatsApp. After all I noticed soon after Microsoft bought Skype the communications seemed a lot less P2P. Previously if I tried to send a Skype message to someone who was not online the message would be stuck on my machine and only go out when BOTH me and the intended recipient were online. But soon after Microsoft took over, the message would leave my computer fine and eventually get to the recipient even if both of us weren't online at the same time... Go figure.
The Europeans have nice pieces of paper about privacy etc but never forget - one flex from the USA and they cried "Uncle Sam": https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evo_Morales_grounding_incident [wikipedia.org]
So to amuse myself I give them fake/troll data every now and then. e.g. trolling the Chinese Gov with the usual keywords/characters on my made in China phone. Also amuses me if advertisers are wasting their money advertising to me and getting fewer sales because of my responses and comments trying to make their product look less attractive to other people.
Lastly there's a big difference between someone stalking me online vs someone stalking me physically. Just like someone punching me online vs punching me physically. I've been killed and damaged in games so many times that I've lost count. Maybe that's just as real to you, but it isn't to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 14, @06:52PM
But I still remember the Ukrainians who gave up their nukes to be protected from the Russians etc by pieces of paper.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 14, @07:34PM
OK, the internet is a public space. No argument, really. I can't actually claim any part of the internet as "my own".
But, I don't expect a surveillance drone to follow me around in public, all day, every day. In fact, there have been cases in which trackers have been attached to private vehicles, mostly by government agencies, at one level or another. It has pretty much been established that the cops can't just attach a tracker to your vehicle, without a warrant.
Same on the internet. I'm navigating public spaces, but no one has the authority to track me through those public spaces, without a warrant.
Do you think that Microsoft, or Facebook, or Twitter might have obtained a warrant that gives them the authority to track you?
No matter what angle I look at it, surveillance always is wrong. If they want my data, they should pay me for it. If they start making offers, I might surprise myself by taking the money. But, no money, no data. Or, at the least, I severely restrict their ability to collect data on me. Which is a topic for another discussion, of course.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 14, @07:51PM
Accepting complete surveillance in exchange for having ads be targeted is not only not a fair bargain, it is subjugation of the self, it is equivalent to saying "well, they're hitting me with 5 more baseball bats than before, but at least they let me choose which brand of bats they hit me with, oh joy!"
I would urge you to take a step back, and instead think about the acceptability of forcing ads down your throat itself, as well as the sheer shamelessness of ad peddlers presuming that "of course this individual wants to be bombarded by ads, who wouldn't?"...
Online Advertisement is theft:
Online advertisement is not acceptable! Surveillance Capitalism is not an acceptable economic model, and an individual saying "but that's what we have right now, so learn to live with it" only shows how far down the path of obedient cattle that individual already has been pushed.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday November 14, @03:03PM (5 children)
Why, oh why couldn't Apple have called this:
App Tracking & Transparency
The floppy drive slot on an old PC is not for inserting a credit card.
(Score: 2) by helel on Monday November 14, @03:46PM (4 children)
This is apple we're talking about. We're lucky they didn't give it a one word name that's so generic it's almost impossible to search for like "mask."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Monday November 14, @04:51PM (1 child)
The punch line to the joke you're missing is "AT&T".
(Score: 3, Funny) by helel on Monday November 14, @04:57PM
…
For some reason my brain went to ATAT a la Star Wars.
(Score: 3, Touché) by stormreaver on Monday November 14, @06:38PM (1 child)
Or "Windows". I'm relieved no company has ever gotten away with that level of generic.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday November 14, @10:13PM
Or Word.
