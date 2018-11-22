[...] If you want to have a cheap solution to be reasonably sure nobody messes unnoticed with your device when you have to leave it alone, you may carry out some countermeasures, e.g.:

Seal all screws with nail polish or glue with glitter pieces in it, and take pictures that are stored offline so that you will be able to spot manipulations

Seal not needed peripheral interfaces (e.g. USB ports)

Lock needed peripheral ports with tamper-proof solutions (e.g. one-time locks which have to be destroyed to access the port)

Leave the device in the bootup password prompt of the FDE (Full Disk Encryption) password: