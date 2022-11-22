22/11/22/1236249 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 22, @12:34PM
Linode is experiencing problems in its Dallas Servers. This is having a knock on effect on our availability so you may experience some site issues. We are aware of the problems but there is nothing we can do.
- Update - Our Engineers are still performing emergency maintenance in Dallas within our routing environment. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 12:14 UTC
- Update - Our Engineers will be performing emergency maintenance within our routing environment to address the connection issues observed in our Dallas Data Center. During this time some customers may observe additional networking traffic issues.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 11:02 UTC
- Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 10:00 UTC
- Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 08:52 UTC
- Update - We are continuing to investigate the connectivity issue affecting our Dallas data center. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 07:52 UTC
- Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue.
- Nov 22, 2022 - 06:49 UTC
[UPDATE: as of 13:54 UTC Linode state that they have completed their recovery work and everything should be working again. JR]
Linode have made a further announcement:
We will be performing an emergency service-affecting network maintenance in our US-Central (Dallas) data center from 00:00 (CST) until 04:00 (CST) [(06:00 until 10:00 UTC)] on Wednesday, November 23rd. This maintenance is to address issues identified from the incident that occurred earlier today at our US-Central (Dallas) Data Center. At this time, we believe the root cause is isolated to a single redundant switch pair. During this service-affecting maintenance, customers may see an increased chance of increased latency or packet loss.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hubie on Tuesday November 22, @12:43PM
Big thanks to those working these issues.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday November 22, @12:45PM
Seconded
(Score: 3, Informative) by hubie on Tuesday November 22, @01:10PM
FYI: I don't know how these things all interplay and whether this is an issue on our side or theirs, but the post counts are currently all showing zero.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Tuesday November 22, @12:51PM
That would explain why I couldn't reach the website of the ol' Piggly Wiggly on South Lumpkin st.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 22, @01:58PM
I did a search of Dallas News for terrorists holding servers hostage, and got no hits at all. THEY'RE KEEPING IT SECRET!!!
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Tuesday November 22, @02:17PM
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday November 22, @04:26PM
Apparently they've scheduled additional "maintenance" for the wee hours tomorrow (Wednesday the 23rd of November, Dallas time) morning:
It sounds as if it is indeed a problem with internal Linode networking rather than an external uplink or something. This makes sense given the observed effects of the failure mode.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 22, @04:41PM
Two 9s should be enough for any site smaller than a million daily users. Unending uptime for most things just doesn't matter as much as we act like it does.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RS3 on Tuesday November 22, @04:51PM
I don't understand, what do you mean by "Two 9s"?
