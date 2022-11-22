Update - Our Engineers are still performing emergency maintenance in Dallas within our routing environment. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible.

Nov 22, 2022 - 12:14 UTC

Update - Our Engineers will be performing emergency maintenance within our routing environment to address the connection issues observed in our Dallas Data Center. During this time some customers may observe additional networking traffic issues.

Nov 22, 2022 - 11:02 UTC

Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue.

Nov 22, 2022 - 10:00 UTC

Nov 22, 2022 - 08:52 UTC

Update - We are continuing to investigate the connectivity issue affecting our Dallas data center. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible.

Nov 22, 2022 - 07:52 UTC

Nov 22, 2022 - 06:49 UTC

Linode is experiencing problems in its Dallas Servers. This is having a knock on effect on our availability so you may experience some site issues. We are aware of the problems but there is nothing we can do.

[UPDATE: as of 13:54 UTC Linode state that they have completed their recovery work and everything should be working again. JR]

Linode have made a further announcement:

We will be performing an emergency service-affecting network maintenance in our US-Central (Dallas) data center from 00:00 (CST) until 04:00 (CST) [(06:00 until 10:00 UTC)] on Wednesday, November 23rd. This maintenance is to address issues identified from the incident that occurred earlier today at our US-Central (Dallas) Data Center. At this time, we believe the root cause is isolated to a single redundant switch pair. During this service-affecting maintenance, customers may see an increased chance of increased latency or packet loss.