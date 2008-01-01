Stories
NASA Predicted 1-Meter Canadian Asteroid Strike 3.5 Hours Before Impact

posted by mrpg on Sunday November 27, @07:42PM
from the catch-a-shooting-star dept.
Science

takyon writes:

NASA Program Predicted Impact of Small Asteroid Over Ontario, Canada

2022 WJ1 was a tiny asteroid on a collision course with Earth. But astronomers saw it coming, and NASA's Scout impact hazard assessment system calculated where it would hit.

In the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 19, the skies over southern Ontario, Canada, lit up as a tiny asteroid harmlessly streaked across the sky high in Earth's atmosphere, broke up, and likely scattered small meteorites over the southern coastline of Lake Ontario. The fireball wasn't a surprise. Roughly 1 meter (3 feet) wide, the asteroid was detected 3 ½ hours before impact, making this event the sixth time in history a small asteroid has been tracked in space before impacting Earth's atmosphere.

NASA is tasked with the detection and tracking of much larger near-Earth objects that could survive passage through Earth's atmosphere and cause damage on the ground, but those objects can also be detected much further in advance than small ones like the asteroid that disintegrated over southern Ontario. Such small asteroids are not a hazard to Earth, but they can be a useful test for NASA's planetary defense capabilities for discovery, tracking, orbit determination, and impact prediction.

6 impacts have been successfully predicted since 2008, and another 2 are unconfirmed.

