If Twitter goes down in flames, what happens to its historically important collection of tweets?
This blog has just written about the likely loss of a very particular kind of culture – K-pop live streams. Culture is culture, and a loss is a loss. But potentially we are facing the disappearance of a cultural resource that is indisputably more important. I'm talking about Twitter, and its vast store of tweets that have been written over the last 16 years of its existence.
We have rather taken Twitter and its key role in modern culture and public discourse for granted. But the recent purchase of the company by Elon Musk, and his idiosyncratic decisions since doing so, have (a) raised the possibility that Twitter will go bankrupt, as Musk himself has allegedly said, and (b) made people realise how much of value would be lost if that happens.
There is no ongoing independent backup of Twitter. There was to begin with: the US Library of Congress (LoC) signed an agreement allowing it to create a complete Twitter Archive for a while. That ran for 12 years, during which time billions of tweets were collected. As an update on the Twitter Archive explained in 2017, the decision not to collect everything thereafter was taken because of the dramatic increase in the number of tweets; the fact that the Library of Congress only received text, but many tweets were more visual than textual; and the increase in potential tweet length from 140 to 280 characters. The LoC also noted that its partial collection already "documents the rise of an important social media platform", and that in any case, it does not aim to "collect comprehensively". As a result, it started adding tweets on a more selective basis.
Thousands of Twitch users arbitrarily prohibited regardless of paid subscription status
Amazon's Twitch has quietly made changes at the end of September, providing no information of this new development on their own myriad of sites, but rather with a mere Twitter post. They have vaguely stated that countermeasures have been implemented in an effort to retaliate against malicious users and bots that conduct "hate raids". These changes remain in place at the expense of collateral damage in the form of legitimate users who otherwise had no account issues, with total disregard to their monetary involvement with the service in the form of subscriptions and other premium content. Their support system does not even acknowledge their own minor Twitter-based announcement, sending users through a checklist of troubleshooting steps entirely under the false premise that the fault lies with the user, rather than their own flawed changes, disregarding any amount of technical evidence from the user and closing cases unconditionally.
Developers have also encountered this issue, reporting the identical mysterious 400 bad request response when testing their implementations of the Twitch API. As of yet the cause of the server's response has not been identified and no known reliable workaround exists for any user affected by this behaviour. As some users do continue to post in the Twitter feed, confirming that the issue persists well beyond one month with no solution in sight, one can speculate how many paying users are now stranded, unable to participate and actually use the services they have paid for.
Twitter reinstates Project Veritas after it was banned for revealing Big Tech censorship
Twitter reinstates Project Veritas after it was banned for revealing Big Tech censorship. The non-profit investigative journalism enterprise Project Veritas had its Twitter account reinstated on Sunday. Its founder, James O'Keefe, remains in Twitter jail.
Project Veritas was banned in 2021 after posting a video of Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen admitting that Facebook had developed a system that could freeze commenting on a post where hate speech or violence has been detected, without first confirming if indeed the speech is violent or hateful. O'Keefe's account was also banned after posting that video.
Musk promised to reinstate some accounts that had been permanently banned under the previous ownership. In a video leaked by Project Veritas in the summer, Musk said: "I think it's essential to have free speech and for us to be able to communicate freely...If there are multiple opinions — but just make sure we're not sort of driving the narrative.
"In order for people to have trust in Twitter – I think it's extremely important that there'll be transparency." Musk has reinstated the accounts of key figures like Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Kanye West, and The Babylon Bee.
