Twin babies have been born in the US state of Tennessee from embryos frozen more than 30 years ago.

It is believed to be a new record for the longest-frozen embryos ever to result in a successful live birth.

They were stored at around -128C (-200F) in liquid nitrogen on 22 April 1992.

Rachel Ridgeway, a mother of four from Oregon, gave birth to the twins on 31 October. The father, Philip Ridgeway, said it was "mind-boggling".

[...] They were kept in storage at a fertility lab on the US west coast until 2007 when the couple donated them to the NEDC in Knoxville, Tennessee for another couple to use them instead.

Embryologists at the NEDC's partner clinic Southeastern Fertility then performed the thaw and transfer to the uterus earlier this year.