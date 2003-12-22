from the laughing-so-much-it-hurts dept.
Our collective hearts are breaking for the poor scalpers:
It's no secret that the RTX 4080 has not been selling particularly well, primarily due to its $1,200 price tag, which most people feel is far too expensive. The situation has even impacted scalpers, with many now having to resell their cards at MSRP or even less in some cases. A few second-hand sellers have tried returning them, which seems to have prompted certain retailers to stop offering refunds for the RTX 4080.
We're used to seeing graphics cards arrive with such high demand that they're quickly bought in bulk by scalpers and sold on auction sites at hugely inflated prices. But the MSRP of the RTX 4080 (and RTX 4090) has led to memes calling Nvidia the scalpers.
Our investigation last month showed that the RTX 4080 isn't selling that well—most retailers have plenty in stock. But it seems plenty of scalpers assumed the Lovelace card would be hard to find, so they decided to purchase units for resale.
That lack of demand and abundance of stock is evident on eBay, where many RTX 4080 cards are selling for around or just over their official store prices, a far cry from the bad times when GPUs were being scalped for three or four times their MSRP.
VideoCardz reports that one scalper is offering six RTX 4080s from various manufacturers for MSRP. The seller writes that the "Market isn't what I thought."
It appears that being unable to sell the RTX 4080 cards has caused several resellers to return them for their money back—where allowed. YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead spotted that Newegg is not letting buyers return the cards for refunds, possibly in response to so many scalpers trying to cut their losses.
The problem is the same in Germany: Scalpers buy the GeForce RTX 4080, put it on eBay - and what does not sell is sent back to the retailers. Unfortunately, the legal situation in Germany definitely prevents retailers from excluding returns.
[...] Things aren't going to improve for RTX 4080 sellers looking to make a quick buck. There are more cards from different AIB partners arriving all the time, and the upcoming launch of AMD's cheaper Radeon RX 7900 series will likely make Nvidia's prices look even less appealing. Given what gamers went through over the last couple of years, it's hard to imagine people shedding any tears for the poor scalpers.
(Score: 5, Funny) by stretch611 on Sunday December 04, @10:23AM (4 children)
May they lose their shirt (along with an entire retirement nest egg) and be forced to ask "would you like fries with that" for the rest of their lives.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday December 04, @10:50AM
We know the shirt will not come with a heart but perhaps could contain some bile.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 04, @11:55AM
I'll second that. The SOBs collective efforts have doubled the prices of video cards in the past couple years. You either can't find them, or you pay exorbitant prices for them when you can find them. That environment has nurtured the other class of SOBs who use a new card for mining for several months, then resell as "new" or "slightly used" on places like Ebay.
Alternatively, there are people who have built new systems, and decided that they just couldn't pay the asking prices for a nice video card, so they settle for a lesser, cheaper card, or reuse old hardware.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Sunday December 04, @04:59PM (1 child)
Aww, poor scalpers.
I propose we help them out. I'm willing to buy as many cards from them as they want for $12.00 and swift kick to the nuts/tits. It's more than they deserve, but I'm feeling generous.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday December 04, @09:46PM
I say we sponsor a composer and some violinists and a trombonist to compose a few pieces in memory of the money the scalpers lost. So sad.
(Score: 1) by DrXenos on Sunday December 04, @02:25PM
F you, scalpers!!
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday December 04, @02:32PM (18 children)
It's how capitalism works. Those that have the working capital make the money. If you don't like it, and want to regulate the market in some way, well that's socialism, which is one step away from communism, and we don't want that, do we?
(Note, Poe's law applies)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @02:53PM (17 children)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 04, @03:36PM (9 children)
When the scalpers are able to use bots to purchase a substantial or majority number of video cards or concert tickets or whatever, they no longer serve any useful purpose. Perhaps what you say was true when they could purchase unused inventory (buying up sports tickets from people who can't attend) and find a market to resell it (standing outside the arena offering to sell them), but when a major concert sells out in a few minutes, or all the PlayStation 5s are sold in a few hours, and most of them going to scalpers (being immediately listed on eBay or StubHub), then that is not a useful or productive market.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by digitalaudiorock on Sunday December 04, @04:16PM (8 children)
Exactly. Scalpers in any market don't so much create added availability as khallow implies, but instead only create artificial scarcity. No useful purpose there at all.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @04:20PM (6 children)
That doesn't work, if the eventual customer isn't willing to pay.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Sunday December 04, @04:47PM (5 children)
Well...yea, which is exactly what this article is about...the point where the scalpers get stuck with stuff they can't sell...which frankly serves them right. I still question the notion that they serve any useful purpose.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @07:11PM (4 children)
Like most things people do, purpose is subjective. If you want the good at the original price and get lucky, it's bad. If you can't pick up the good at the start and really want/need it, then it allows you a chance to get the good at the elevated scalper price. Serving that latter group is the useful purpose.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday December 04, @08:17PM (3 children)
Except that without the scalper, you'd have had a better chance of finding it at MSRP.
From the standpoint of economic policy, usefulness and purpose are not THAT subjective.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @08:56PM (2 children)
At the scalper's price, you have a much better chance of finding it.
Blatantly false. There is no standpoint of economic policy. Economic policy is an array of choices and decisions not a viewpoint.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday December 05, @04:03AM (1 child)
Yes, but the value decisions are made for the economy in general. For example, broken windows are great for the glazier but the practice is a famous example of a fallacy because the economy as a whole takes a loss.
Likewise, scalping may be useful in a few local cases, but it's bad for the economy as a whole. It's just another form of rent seeking.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 05, @04:37AM
Which is quite irrelevant to your claim that somehow that makes usefulness and purpose not subjective.
Prove it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday December 04, @09:48PM
That's just unfair to the hardworking ... never mind [youtu.be].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Opportunist on Sunday December 04, @05:46PM (1 child)
That would be true if they just gobbled up resources that otherwise would have gone to waste, store them and then sell them at a premium to people who are desperate enough to pay it for these goods because they are nowhere else available anymore.
That's not what scalpers do. They hoover up a limited resource, adding to its scarcity and then make a profit off that scarcity. They serve no purpose whatsoever in an economy except to enrich themselves.
As far as I'm concerned, the only reason they're still alive is that they ain't worth a second of jail time for ridding the world of them.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @07:29PM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday December 04, @06:00PM
That's a very unpopular opinion, but you have a point. Graphics cards are, perhaps, not essential to life.
Consider the scalping that goes on in disaster zones: You buy up some essential good - say, bottled water - from outside the zone. You do what is necessary to get it into the disaster zone. The government then prosecutes you if you try to make a profit. Result? People don't try, because...why should they? Instead, you are left with the government agencies, which are notoriously slow and inefficient. The profit motive can encourage efficiency.
Of course, the situation with graphics cards is a bit different. With bottled water, there is no global shortage - it's a matter of providing incentives to get it from point A to point B. With graphics cards, the scalpers managed to buy up a large portion of the global supply. On the other hand, graphics cards are a luxury item. If people had to wait a year or two for the market to adapt, or had to settle for an older model - whoopie, their lives will go on. Even if crypto had not crashed, the producers would just have ramped production, thus also eliminating the problem.
tl;dr: Scalping is not that big a deal. At worst, it is a short-term annoyance. In many cases, it is actually beneficial - capitalism at work.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Sunday December 04, @08:14PM (3 children)
Sorry, no. Scalpers do way too much rent seeking to be economically beneficial. The word you're looking for is retailers or perhaps brokers.
If you desperately want it now, hire a broker to go get you one. He will do it for MSRP plus a substantial fee for services rendered. The scalper just makes a hard to get thing even harder to get so people have to pay him substantial rent for no actual work.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 04, @09:04PM (2 children)
In other words, a scalper.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday December 05, @03:59AM (1 child)
No, a broker. Brokers don't hoard things, they find someone selling on the behalf of someone who wants to buy. They just facilitate the deal for a fee.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 05, @04:35AM
That's exactly what scalpers do as well.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday December 04, @05:41PM
You gambled, you lost. And you're no bank, so no tax money bailout for you.
If there is any justice, they go bankrupt and lose their home, then end up dead in a ditch after selling their kidneys. Which I only add because that way they might at least have had some value.
(Score: 4, Funny) by rufty on Sunday December 04, @07:46PM
I've sprained my schadenfreude!