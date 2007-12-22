Over the course of this series, we've started with a simple idea and taken it to some pretty fascinating places. The idea we started with is that a network layer can be abstracted out to the idea of "I send this request, and eventually I get a response".

I started working on this approach after reading Rob Napier's blog post on protocols on protocols. In it, he makes the point that we seem to misunderstand the seminal "Protocol Oriented Programming" idea introduced by Dave Abrahams Crusty at WWDC 2015. We especially miss the point when it comes to networking, and Rob's subsequent posts go in to this idea further.