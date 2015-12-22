Wiper malware from no fewer than 9 families has appeared this year. Now there are 2 more.
Over the past year, a flurry of destructive wiper malware from no fewer than nine families has appeared. In the past week, researchers cataloged at least two more, both exhibiting advanced codebases designed to inflict maximum damage.
On Monday, researchers from Check Point Research published details of Azov, a previously unseen piece of malware that the company described as an "effective, fast, and unfortunately unrecoverable data wiper." Files are wiped in blocks of 666 bytes by overwriting them with random data, leaving an identically sized block intact, and so on. The malware uses the uninitialized local variable char buffer[666].
[...] Despite the initial appearance of an undertaking by juvenile developers, Azov is by no means unsophisticated. It's a computer virus in the original definition, meaning it modifies files—in this case, adding polymorphic code to backdoor 64-bit executables—which attack the infected system. It's also entirely written in assembly, a low-level language that's extremely painstaking to use but also makes the malware more effective in the backdooring process. Besides the polymorphic code, Azov uses other techniques to make detection and analysis by researchers harder.
"Although the Azov sample was considered skidsware when first encountered (likely because of the strangely formed ransom note), when probed further one finds very advanced techniques—manually crafted assembly, injecting payloads into executables in order to backdoor them, and several anti-analysis tricks usually reserved for security textbooks or high-profile brand-name cybercrime tools," Check Point researcher Jiri Vinopal wrote. "Azov ransomware certainly ought to give the typical reverse engineer a harder time than the average malware."
A logic bomb built into the code causes Azov to detonate at a predetermined time. Once triggered, the logic bomb iterates over all file directories and executes the wiping routine on each one, except for specific hard-coded system paths and file extensions. As of last month, more than 17,000 backdoored executables had been submitted to VirusTotal, indicating that the malware has spread widely.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday December 15, @06:51PM
It looks like another case of Windoze Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) being ignored as an externality.
The malware is named Azov and is Windows-only [checkpoint.com]. We've watched malware, and in particular ransomware, which was only a cottage industry a few years ago grow into a global growth sector netting over a billion in profit [cbsnews.com] annually. Because of managers' die-hard attachment to all things M$ that number is projected to only grow, unless we remove the cause: With apologies to Cory Doctorow, it has been clear since the 1990s that Windows deployments on desktops and data centers are the used, oily rags of computing but less useful.
Moving to GNU/Linux, or FreeBSD, in and of itself won't be a panacea, but it will eliminate more than 99.9% of all malware, including ransomware. The question is not how much it costs to fire the microsofters working against their employers while on their payroll, the question is how much it costs not to fire them and replace them with real staff, not working for M$, and actually knowledgeable about real software and systems. Leaving microsoft resellers embedded in what used to be actual IT departments is costing real time and money through thoroughly unnecessary expenses. Windoze certification on the resume? Pink slip and a frog march to the parking lot by security carrying the box.
Seriously, as the war has become more visible, and kinetic, this year, the cost of allowing microsofters to persist anywhere near a keyboard is dangerous -- and expensive.
