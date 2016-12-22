Stories
Operation Charlie: Hacking the MBTA CharlieCard From 2008 to Present

posted by janrinok on Saturday December 17, @05:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the sorry-Charlie dept.
Security

owl writes:

https://medium.com/@bobbyrsec/operation-charlie-hacking-the-mbta-charliecard-from-2008-to-present-24ea9f0aaa38

Archive link: https://archive.vn/Pfc6Q

The CharlieCard is a contactless smart card used for transportation fare payment in the Boston area. It is the primary payment method for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (aka MBTA or the T) and several regional public transport systems in the U.S. state of Massachusetts. Nearly 15 years after a group of MIT students first publicly disclosed security vulnerabilities in the CharlieCard, I am publicly disclosing that it is possible using only an Android phone to:

  • Have a replacement CharlieCard delivered to a listed address, without paying
  • Provision a new CharlieCard with funds, without paying
  • Steal anyone's CharlieCard with a single physical tap of the card against a phone in a matter of seconds

This post will tell the story of the CharlieCard, complex system design, how vulnerability likelihood and severity can change with rapid changes in technology, the importance of OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) monitoring and threat intelligence, and the process of responsible vulnerability disclosure to a government agency without a Vulnerability Disclosure Program.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 17, @05:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 17, @05:22AM (#1282830)

    Origin of "Charlie" --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7Jw_v3F_Q0 [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday December 17, @05:25AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Saturday December 17, @05:25AM (#1282831)

    Maybe Charlie can load the exploit and finally get off the MTA [youtu.be]. Someone needs to make a sequel to this song (originally made as a political statement) with a cybersecurity theme.

