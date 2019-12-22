from the all-the-news-that's-fit-to-tweet dept.
A lot of Twitter-related stories recently submitted, so here's a rollup to put them all in one place for your convenience, or so that you can easily bypass it.
Twitter Will Require Phone Number Verification to Purchase a Twitter Blue Subscription
After announcing the relaunch of Twitter Blue over the weekend, Twitter updated its terms to require phone number verification for users who want to purchase the subscription. The company said that if you haven't verified your phone number, you will be prompted to do so while buying the subscription plan.
What's more, the company may also prevent users who have changed their handle (username), display name or profile picture within the last seven days from purchasing the Twitter Blue subscription.
[...] Last month, Musk mentioned that all accounts undergoing verification will be manually verified — which was exactly the process Twitter followed with legacy verification.
All these steps are aimed at preventing impersonation and spam. When Elon Musk's version of Twitter Blue with a verification mark first launched in November, a ton of accounts began to ape brands, celebrities and athletes. The mayhem caused by that forced Musk to pause the program until there were steps in place to prevent that from happening again.
Thursday Night Purge: Elon Musk's Twitter Bans Tons of High Profile Journalists
Well. Just after finishing that last post about Twitter banning the official Mastodon account on Twitter for tweeting about the ElonJet tracking account existing on Mastodon, it seems that whatever brakes or controls were in place at the new "free speech absolutist" Twitter have really come off. In quick succession, a whole bunch of high profile reporter accounts were suspended, including Aaron Rupar (who famously covers and quotes videos of high profile politicians), Drew Harwell from the Washington Post, Ryan Mac from the NY Times, Donie Sullivan from CNN, and Matt Binder from Mashable.
It's not entirely clear what "policy" these accounts violated. For all of Elon's talk about transparency, there doesn't seem to be very much here. A few of the accounts had talked about the ElonJet controversy but it's not clear that they linked to it.
In Donie's case, his last tweet had been posting the police report from the LAPD in response to questions about Elon Musk's claim that a stalker had jumped on a car with one of his children inside.
[...] Binder's final tweet was noting what Donie's final tweet was before getting banned.
[...] Either way, it would be nice if Musk's supporters began to realize that (1) maybe this isn't as easy as "no moderation" and (2) maybe the old Twitter wasn't really evilly censoring their ideological viewpoints after all... but I fear that most are going to instead not care at all and (1) cheer on this removal of "the corporate media fake news elite" and (2) come up with some ridiculous excuse about how it's not really a free speech issue at all.
Twitter Condemned by UN and EU Over Reporters' Ban
Twitter condemned by UN and EU over reporters' ban:
The United Nations has joined the European Union in condemning Twitter's decision to suspend some journalists who cover the social media firm.
Reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts.
The UN tweeted that media freedom is "not a toy" while the EU has threatened Twitter with sanctions.
Twitter spokesman told a US tech news website the bans were related to the live sharing of location data.
[...] Earlier on Friday, EU commissioner Vera Jourova threatened Twitter with sanctions under Europe's new Digital Services Act which she said requires "the respect of media freedom and fundament rights".
"Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon," she added.
Mr Musk has not commented directly on the suspensions, but said in a tweet that "criticising me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not".
[...] Matt Binder, a journalist for Mashable and one of those suspended, said he didn't know why he had been banned.
"I've been very critical of Musk in my reporting," he told the BBC. But he said that Mr Musk's claim "that everyone that got suspended was doxxing him - due to the jet tracker", was not true.
He said he had never tweeted a hyperlink to the tracker, but had mentioned the account after it had been suspended.
"Clearly the people who were suspended were handpicked, because there are literally hundreds of accounts per minute who tweeted the link."
[...] Fundamentally, Elon Musk has shot down in flames his much-trumpeted commitment to "free speech". Free speech as long as it doesn't upset him personally, appears to be the message.
[...] Twitter also suspended the official account of Mastodon, which has emerged as an alternative to Twitter since Mr Musk's takeover.
Links to individual Mastodon accounts also appeared to be banned. An error message notified users that links to Mastodon had been "identified" as "potentially harmful" by Twitter or its partners.
Before Musk Riled Everyone Up With Misleading Twitter Files About 'Shadowbanning,' Musk Was Shadowbanning Accounts
Before Musk Riled Everyone Up With Misleading Twitter Files About 'Shadowbanning,' Musk Used The Tool To Hide Account Tracking His Plane:
So, yeah, I wrote a big long thing debunking the first round of the "Twitter Files" but there's no way I'm going to make myself do more of that for every stupid thread of the "Twitter Files" being tweeted out. Just know that, having read all of the released "Twitter Files" threads so far, they are all just as ridiculous as the first one. They are all written by people who appear to have (1) no idea what they're looking at (2) no interest in talking to anyone who does understand it and (3) no concern about presenting them in an extremely misleading light in an effort to push a narrative that is not even remotely supported by what they're sharing.
[...] I did want to call out, though, that one of the ridiculously laughable "big reveals," this time from Bari Weiss, was the well known fact that Twitter would "deboost" some users from trending and algorithms, and have them appear lower in replies. That wasn't new. The company announced it. It was covered in detail in the media.
[...] But Bari Weiss misleadingly presented these features, which internally Twitter referred to as "visibility filters," as Twitter lying about not shadowbanning. But... that's wrong. And it's obviously wrong to anyone who bothered to read what has already been publicly stated quite clearly.
Elon himself seemed to make a big deal out of this, and even falsely claimed that Weiss showed that this tool was only used against conservatives (it wasn't and she showed nothing at all to support that). But the really bizarre part in all of this is Elon himself has claimed that he wants to do the same thing as his grand solution to content moderation, saying the company's "new" policy "is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach" and that "negative" tweets "will be max deboosted."
Except... as noted, that wasn't a new policy at all. It was the old policy, which Twitter had been very public about. So it seems particularly disingenuous to claim that the old Twitter was doing something nefarious when it's literally (1) the same thing they talked about publicly and (2) the same thing Elon says is his own brilliant solution.
[...] We keep pointing out that Elon seems to be on the path of reinventing every innovation Twitter already had done, but doing it much, much worse, but this one seems particularly nefarious. Because just as he's trying to whip everyone up into a frenzy by (misleadingly) claiming that this evil tool was secret and used to silence people not for rules violations, but personal whims... he was apparently using the very same tool based on his personal whims and feelings.
Mastodon Users Embrace Columnist's Funny Error About a Fictitious "John Mastodon"
Mastodon users embrace columnist's funny error about a fictitious "John Mastodon":
Mastodon users love the platform's founder, John Mastodon. They're writing sea shanties about their hero, generating AI art in his likeness, and creating all manner of memes about the reclusive genius. The only thing is, there is no one named John Mastodon, at least not until Mediaite columnist Isaac Schorr accidentally conjured him out to thin air two days ago in an opinion piece titled, "Hypocrisy and Fear All the Way Down at Twitter." Schorr misread the Twitter account @joinmastodon as "John Mastodon," and when Twitter's Chief Karen Officer Elon Musk suspended the account, Schorr wrote:
Then, the platform removed John Mastodon, the founder of a competing social media company named after himself, for posting a link to the jet tracker's Mastodon account.
Schorr's column has since been corrected, but the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has a copy of the original.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 19, @11:02PM
How do I earn such an honor? Surely that isn't an honor that can be bought?
I think the roundup is a good thing. I can't be arsed to keep up with everything happening at Twitter.
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 19, @11:25PM
Things That Piss Me Off: A lot of fark.com links go to twitter. As I don't have an account I get this bar across the middle telling me to login or create an account. Which usually blocks what I want to see.
This is the very definition of First World Problems.
/ extra credit for folks who get where TTPMO came from
// Sigh, I'll also allow folks who know what fark is
/// if you guess my handle on those two sites, notsomuch
The Word Of the Day (WOD) is finicky. As in, "sharks avoid the sewage discharge pipe because they make their finicky".
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday December 19, @11:25PM
Until this Twitter debacle, mainstream media have loved Musk for his glitzy stage shows and his appearances in click-baity interviews, even smoking pot for their cameras - what more could they have wanted! Their cheerleading on his behalf is the main reason he has collected his fan base. But now that he has pissed them off in a big way they could turn round and destroy him. There is plenty of material for new shady stories - Bill Gates is so last century now. I've ordered popcorn.