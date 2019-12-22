So, yeah, I wrote a big long thing debunking the first round of the "Twitter Files" but there's no way I'm going to make myself do more of that for every stupid thread of the "Twitter Files" being tweeted out. Just know that, having read all of the released "Twitter Files" threads so far, they are all just as ridiculous as the first one. They are all written by people who appear to have (1) no idea what they're looking at (2) no interest in talking to anyone who does understand it and (3) no concern about presenting them in an extremely misleading light in an effort to push a narrative that is not even remotely supported by what they're sharing.

[...] I did want to call out, though, that one of the ridiculously laughable "big reveals," this time from Bari Weiss, was the well known fact that Twitter would "deboost" some users from trending and algorithms, and have them appear lower in replies. That wasn't new. The company announced it. It was covered in detail in the media.

[...] But Bari Weiss misleadingly presented these features, which internally Twitter referred to as "visibility filters," as Twitter lying about not shadowbanning. But... that's wrong. And it's obviously wrong to anyone who bothered to read what has already been publicly stated quite clearly.

Elon himself seemed to make a big deal out of this, and even falsely claimed that Weiss showed that this tool was only used against conservatives (it wasn't and she showed nothing at all to support that). But the really bizarre part in all of this is Elon himself has claimed that he wants to do the same thing as his grand solution to content moderation, saying the company's "new" policy "is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach" and that "negative" tweets "will be max deboosted."

Except... as noted, that wasn't a new policy at all. It was the old policy, which Twitter had been very public about. So it seems particularly disingenuous to claim that the old Twitter was doing something nefarious when it's literally (1) the same thing they talked about publicly and (2) the same thing Elon says is his own brilliant solution.

[...] We keep pointing out that Elon seems to be on the path of reinventing every innovation Twitter already had done, but doing it much, much worse, but this one seems particularly nefarious. Because just as he's trying to whip everyone up into a frenzy by (misleadingly) claiming that this evil tool was secret and used to silence people not for rules violations, but personal whims... he was apparently using the very same tool based on his personal whims and feelings.