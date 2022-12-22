Toxic spinach has sparked an urgent health alert in Australia after people who consumed it suffered severe sickness and hallucinations.

Nine people have needed medical care after eating the Riviera Farms baby spinach from Costco. Health authorities say their symptoms have also included delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred vision.

Riviera Farms says it believes the spinach was contaminated by a weed, but no other products have been affected. New South Wales Health has warned any packets of the brand's spinach with an expiry date of December 16 are not safe to consume and should be thrown out.