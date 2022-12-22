Stories
New Aussie Hazard - Hallucinogenic Spinach

posted by hubie on Saturday December 24, @04:24AM
from the the-whole-continent-is-out-to-get-you dept.
We've always known that Australia is full of nasty critters and such, but now the Beeb reports that a batch of spinach (that stuff kids don't like) from Costco in Australia causes hallucinations and delirium, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-63995469

Toxic spinach has sparked an urgent health alert in Australia after people who consumed it suffered severe sickness and hallucinations.

Nine people have needed medical care after eating the Riviera Farms baby spinach from Costco. Health authorities say their symptoms have also included delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred vision.

Riviera Farms says it believes the spinach was contaminated by a weed, but no other products have been affected. New South Wales Health has warned any packets of the brand's spinach with an expiry date of December 16 are not safe to consume and should be thrown out.

For some reason this reminded me of this famous stage announcement:

...That the brown acid that is circulating around us isn't too good. It is suggested that you stay away from that. Of course it's your own trip.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=brown%20acid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzFongNGuQM

