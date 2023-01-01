from the windows-tco dept.
Developer Robert Graham has written a retrospective on how his proprietary software was able to detect the Microsoft Sapphire Worm, also known as SQL Slammer as it hit due to his design choices. These choices were first, a poll-mode driver instead of interrupt driven and, second, protocol analysis for recognizing the behavior signature rather than pattern matching.
An industry luminary even gave a presentation at BlackHat saying that my claimed performance (2-million packets-per-second) was impossible, because everyone knew that computers couldn't handle traffic that fast. I couldn't combat that, even by explaining with very small words "but we disable interrupts".
Now this is the norm. All network drivers are written with polling in mind. Specialized drivers like PF_RING and DPDK do even better. Networks appliances are now written using these things. Now you'd expect something like Snort to keep up and not get overloaded with interrupts. What makes me bitter is that back then, this was inexplicable magic.
I wrote an article in PoC||GTFO 0x15 that shows how my portscanner masscan uses this driver, if you want more info.
When it hit in January 2003, the Microsoft Sapphire Worm, also known as SQL Slammer, began spreading quickly across the Internet by doubling in size every 8.5 seconds, infecting than 90% of vulnerable, networked Windows systems within 10 minutes.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 27, @02:16PM
This is not a sea story I wuz there.
I was on call that night (lucky me) and I had to admin down an ethernet port on a smart ethernet switch at about 2am because a data center customer's MSSQL server got infected and it was impacting everyone. "Back in the day" ethernet switch fabrics were sold, even on "enterprise switches" that could not handle line rate between all ports simultaneously but I did not expect latency spikes when just one port was maxed out; kind of interesting experience. There used to be quite a max performance difference between consumer, prosumer, and "real pro" ethernet switches; I simply don't care enough to keep up with the current era hardware; I wonder.
The overwhelming reaction by everyone at work the next morning was something like "Were they high, putting an unfirewalled MSSQL server port bare on the internet for anyone to mess with, then never patching?". The customer of course was quite mad that I admined his port down, but his server was dead in the water anyway, so whatever.
As an architectural issue there would be nothing "wrong" with using SQL ports instead of a http based REST API because you could do all that CRUD stuff just fine with either; however just like elasticsearch in 2023, back in 2003 you'd have corporate support only for MSSQL version 1.2.3.4.5.00000001.2 and if you upgraded to patch a security hole then its no longer certified and your app will probably work but nobody will support it. So you'd have an overall theoretically supported system with a bare DB port on an unpatched server anyone could hit...