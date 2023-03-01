The entertainment giant's metaverse team has reportedly been eliminated as part of the ongoing round of job cuts at Disney. The Wall Street Journal reports all 50 team members who were developing the company's metaverse strategies have been let go.

The metaverse was a pet project of former CEO Bob Chapek, who called it "the next great storytelling frontier."

[...] Last November, however, Chapek was unceremoniously dismissed from Disney. And Bob Iger returned to the CEO role, quickly reversing several of Chapek's decisions.

The metaverse ambitions appear to be the latest to be targeted by Iger. Despite the many ideas that were publicly floated, the metaverse unit had apparently not made much progress on the new technology and did not have many clear plans in place.