Disney Reportedly Scraps its Metaverse Unit

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 30, @04:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the Minnie's-avatar-was-lame-anyway dept.
fliptop writes:

Disney appears to be the latest company to pull back the metaverse, as CEO Bob Iger reverses more decisions from his predecessor:

The entertainment giant's metaverse team has reportedly been eliminated as part of the ongoing round of job cuts at Disney. The Wall Street Journal reports all 50 team members who were developing the company's metaverse strategies have been let go.

The metaverse was a pet project of former CEO Bob Chapek, who called it "the next great storytelling frontier."

[...] Last November, however, Chapek was unceremoniously dismissed from Disney. And Bob Iger returned to the CEO role, quickly reversing several of Chapek's decisions.

The metaverse ambitions appear to be the latest to be targeted by Iger. Despite the many ideas that were publicly floated, the metaverse unit had apparently not made much progress on the new technology and did not have many clear plans in place.

Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday March 30, @04:57AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Thursday March 30, @04:57AM (#1298792)

    Considering how long it usually takes Disney to understand when they are trying to get a dead horse to run faster, this is ... let's say not really good news for the Metastasis.

