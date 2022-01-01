Washington state wants to create a "world leading" research and development center focused on low-carbon, sustainable aviation fuels. The facility is planned for Snohomish County's Paine Field — Boeing's historic home and a hub for low-carbon aerospace startups including ZeroAvia and MagniX.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday announced plans for the center, which would be built in partnership with Washington State University. Sen. Marko Liias and Rep. Brandy Donaghy, both leaders from the county, are calling for $6.5 million in the state's transportation budget to get the project rolling.

"We have been at the forefront of the aviation industry for decades and this will now put us in a place to lead the world in shaping the future of clean aviation," said Liias, chair of the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee.

WSU has a Bioproducts, Science, and Engineering Laboratory at its Tri-Cities campus. One of the focal areas for the lab is biofuels, which includes sustainable aviation fuels.