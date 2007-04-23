from the water-water-everywhere dept.
As the world gets drier, do we need to turn to the ocean?
Sean Bothwell can understand why people think desalination is a silver bullet. When he was a kid living in California's Orange County, the ocean was always close by. It didn't make sense to him that all the water near him wasn't usable.
"I grew up thinking, like, why the heck aren't we desalinating?" said Bothwell, who is now executive director of the California Coastkeeper Alliance. "Why are people always saying that we need to save water and conserve?"
[...] For his part, after doing his graduate school thesis on desalination as an adaptation mechanism for climate change, Bothwell's mind began to change on the process of ocean desalination, and he finally understood its problems and limitations.
"I realized all the things that people don't understand about desal—of all the issues we work on, [the efficacy] is the toughest thing to communicate to people," he said. "Everyone thinks it's a good idea."
[...] It's not just what gets sucked into plants that poses a problem for the ocean. The potable water produced by desal plants has an evil cousin: the super-salty discharge that remains, a substance known as brine, which is roughly twice as salty as the original seawater. Brine is heavier than seawater and can sink to the bottom of the ocean, where it creates a deoxygenated dead zone. [...]
"Our ocean is already under a ton of different pressures: nutrient runoff, ocean acidification, climate change," said Bothwell. "You add desal on top of it, and it creates a dead zone."
[...] "One of the reasons desalination is so expensive is that it's energy-intensive—it's one of the most energy-intensive water supply options that we have," said Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute. "In the places where we've seen people build it, we do see the rates go up. There are cheaper options that have fewer environmental impacts and impacts on communities."
[...] Communities could also do a lot more with efficiency measures and figure out ways to reduce the current amount of water they consume. "It's not uncommon to see emerald green lawns that are irrigated poorly," said Cooley. "If you look at our urban water use in California, half is for landscapes. There's a lot of doom and gloom around drought and around climate change and water use, but we have significant opportunities to be doing better than how we've been doing."
[...] As the world gets drier, there's no question that ocean desalination can fit into our water future. But tapping into the seemingly endless supply of the ocean is more complex than it looks at first blush. The promise of desalination is understandably alluring, but a focus on it while ignoring simpler solutions shows how some see climate change as a problem to be solved with technology, rather than finding ways to fix broken systems and to make do with less. Real, sustainable change comes from making the harder, systemic fixes first—not chasing after expensive technology.
"We need to do the cheaper things first," Cooley said. "We don't know what the future holds. And the things we're talking about doing are consistent with a good quality of life—it's just about using less water."
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Saturday April 08, @07:34AM
I know they use seawater to extract salt via evaporation in large ponds for it's multitude of uses. I dunno if it scales, but it seems like the brine would be a better alternative.