"Look what I have done in this lifetime, with this body," said Tina Turner, in a documentary released about her life in 2021. "I'm a girl from a cotton field, that pulled myself above what was not taught to me."

Tina Turner's life was a story of trauma and triumph - she was the star known for her energetic stage performances and her incomparable soulful, husky voice, who overcame several personal and professional struggles to become the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

Following her death at the age of 83, tributes have been paid to a "legend", an "icon" and a "remarkable force of nature," from fellow music stars to the White House, with clips of her biggest hits - including Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, The Best, We Don't Need Another Hero, and What's Love Got To Do With It - flooding social media.