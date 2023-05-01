Work recently published in the journal Chemosphere has documented the presence of large amounts of highly radioactive, poorly soluble cesium rich micro-particles (CsMPs) in an abandoned school building close to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP).

The microparticles penetrated the building during the FDNPP nuclear accident of March 2011. They could pose a threat to human health if inhaled. The study shows that indoor CsMPs should be considered in safety assessments and in building clean-up efforts.

[...] In recent years, the team have shown that a significant amount of cesium rich microparticles (CsMPs) were released from the damaged FDNPP reactors. These particles have a radius of only a few micrometers, and they are mainly composed of Si-glass, Fe, [and] Zn. The radioactive Cs content of the CsMPs is much higher than any other form of Cs-labeled fallout released from the damaged FDNPP reactor units 1-3.

The team has previously shown that the particles were likely produced temporarily during the FDNPP meltdown events, when molten fuel in each reactor unit escaped primary containment and impacted the underlying concrete base. To date, work on CsMP containing samples has mainly concentrated on CsMPs found outdoors. The CsMPs were entrained in air and carried into the environment from the damaged reactors, becoming widely distributed in the FDNPP exclusion zone.

Recent work by several scientific teams has also shown that CsMP contaminated air masses that passed over the Tokyo region during March 2011. This information, coupled with findings that CsMPs are poorly soluble, has led to questions over potential health risks posed by internal radiation exposure if CsMPs are inhaled. Utsunomiya states that "given the small size of the particles (generally The Cs radioactivity of the dust on the school's floors ranged from 340—4040 Bq/m2 (134+137Cs activity decay-corrected to March 15, 2011. This corresponds to 125—1490 Bq/m2 in 2023), with 4.5—38.9% of that radioactivity coming from the CsMPs.