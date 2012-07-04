Evidence discovered at CERN of a rare form of Higgs boson decay may be just what scientists need to prove the existence of particles beyond those predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics – indirectly, at least.

[R]esearchers working on a pair of CERN experiments – ATLAS and CMS – said their combined datasets offer the first evidence of a Higgs boson decaying into a Z boson (an electrically neutral carrier of the weak force) and a photon.

Higgs bosons decay in various ways. They can split into four electrons, for example, or a pair of the electron's heavier cousin, muons. It's also possible for a Higgs boson to decay into two photons, but here's where things start to get tricky and weird: a Higgs boson doesn't decay directly into two photons.

Instead of going from Higgs directly to photons, "the decays proceed via an intermediate 'loop' of 'virtual' particles that pop in and out of existence and cannot be directly detected. These virtual particles could include new, as yet undiscovered particles that interact with the Higgs boson," CERN said.