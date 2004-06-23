When astronomers discovered WASP-18b in 2009, they uncovered one of the most unusual planets ever found. It's ten times as massive as Jupiter is, it's tidally locked to its Sun-like star, and it completes an orbit in less than one Earth day, about 23 hours.

Now astronomers have pointed the JWST and its powerful NIRSS instrument at the ultra-Hot Jupiter and mapped its extraordinary atmosphere.

Ever since its discovery, astronomers have been keenly interested in WASP-18b. For one thing, it's massive. At ten times more massive than Jupiter, the planet is nearing brown dwarf territory. It's also extremely hot, with its dayside temperature exceeding 2750 C (4900 F.) Not only that, but it's likely to spiral to its doom and collide with its star sometime in the next one million years.

For these reasons and more, astronomers are practically obsessed with it. They've made extensive efforts to map the exoplanet's atmosphere and uncover its details with the Hubble and the Spitzer. But those space telescopes, as powerful as they are, were unable to collect data detailed enough to reveal the atmosphere's properties conclusively.

Now that the JWST is in full swing, it was inevitable that someone's request to point it at WASP-18b would be granted. Who in the Astronomocracy would say no?

[...] The researchers trained Webb's NIRISS (Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) on the planet during a secondary eclipse. This is when the planet passes behind its star and emerges on the other side. The instrument measures the light from the star and the planet, then during the eclipse, they deduct the star's light, giving a measurement of the planet's spectrum. The NIRISS' power gave the researchers a detailed map of the planet's atmosphere.