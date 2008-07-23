PL/I stands for Programming Language 1, and its aim was to be the Highlander of programming languages:
...there would be no need for 2, 3, or 4 if everything went to plan. While it is clear today that goal was never reached, what might not be evident is that what PL/I was trying to achieve was a pretty reasonable idea, or at least not entirely crazy. What also wasn't evident at the time was how enormously difficult that reasonable idea turned out to be.
PL/I was designed by IBM with the goal of bringing together the power of 3 different programming languages: FORTRAN (1954), ALGOL (1958), and COBOL (1959).
On paper, this makes a lot of sense. Computer programming can be difficult, and why should there be multiple programming languages? And because computer programming of the era required a lot of punched cards, having One Good Programming Language would have on paper (or cardboard) benefits to simplify the process of development as well. Work on the PL/I specification started in 1964, and work on the first compiler in 1966.
[...] But PL/I wasn't just a development effort, it was also in effect a system conversion. There was an explicit goal for developers to start using PL/I, but were also implicit goals for developers not just to only stop using FORTRAN, COBOL, and ALGOL directly, as well as to convert their existing solutions and codebases to PL/I. As if that wasn't hard enough, compounding the problem was that FORTRAN, COBOL, and ALGOL were all evolving in real time. As I described in my BLOG@CACM post "The Art of Speedy Systems Conversions," a system conversion is one of the most difficult things to do in software engineering. The existing system typically has massive head start, and the replacing system needs to start up development, accelerate, reach feature parity, and then both systems need to be stable long enough to make the switch.
The author presents development timelines of COBOL, FORTRAN and ALGOL showing development on these languages was active for years after PL/I development had started. The historical verdict?
When compared to the thousands of other programming languages that have been created in the past 60+ years, PL/I was a success. PL/I reportedly was used in the development of the Multics operating system and the S/360 version of Sabre airline reservation system, among others. PL/I was taught at the college-level. PL/I has been around for decades. Most programming languages would be envious to do half as well.
But PL/I didn't achieve its strategic goal of consolidating scientific and business computing with the best new programming paradigms that research could provide, and it wasn't for a lack of trying. That goal, although well-intentioned, became impossible as both FORTRAN and COBOL kept accelerating. In terms of adoption, COBOL became the most widely used programming language in the world by 1970, and ripping out an existing COBOL system and replacing it with PL/I was going to be a hard sell to customers. The same could surely be said of existing FORTRAN systems. COBOL and FORTRAN also kept accelerating in terms of language definition during the 1960s, making PL/I's feature parity with them not just a challenge, but also ambiguous as it took both COBOL and FORTRAN years to stabilize their own respective standards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @01:28AM
What? It was one of those rare cases where a teenage boy turned out to be wise. Several of my fellow nerds suggested we go take a short course on it. I said "no" because technology moves fast, and by the time we graduate everything you learn in such a language-specific seminar could be worthless.
Funny, I'd never heard of it so I thought it was new. This was the 80s, and when I wiki'd it, it says it started in 1964! If you'd told me it was that old I might have wanted to know who was using it; but I probably still wouldn't have wanted to learn it; there was no compiler for the C-64 AFAIK, so it would have just been a short course on... something I couldn't use.
I may not have been thinking this at the time; but I stand by the attitude. People have called me "willfully ignorant" over the years; but I prefer to think of it as triage. If you don't make some decisions about what to cut, you get information overload, spend time on blind alleys, etc. The people who accuse you of willful ignorance are usually upset you don't care about their pet project, or quite often it's a conspiracy theory where they want you to read a stack of books, or Marxism. Marxists love to give you a reading list. I say, "I don't need to be a farmer to know what a cow pie is".