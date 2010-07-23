[This is mix of an advertisement and a blog post, rather than an actual story, but it piqued my interest by including 3 different text-to-image generators in one package. Some of us are already learning the limits of, and skills required for, image generation, and I suspect that it will not be too long before collaborative mixes of AI language generation will be appearing, at least in the areas of research. Anyway, lets see what you make of it... JR]

Genolve.com is jumping into the generative AI game with a version upgrade that integrates three major players in AI art:

Genolve, a platform for creating professional designs, has just released a major version upgrade which integrates three popular AI text-to-image generators: DALL-E 2, Stability.ai and Midjourney! Just type in a description of the desired image and generate it in seconds for pennies per image. Still, it can be tricky to get exactly what you need and in this blog post you'll learn the tricks and techniques to coax the AI to generate mind-blowing results through prompt engineering. You'll also learn step-by-step how to AI edit your own photos to remove unwanted items or add something extra using a technique called inpainting.