A stranded sailor and his dog have been rescued in the South Pacific Ocean after months at sea, rescuers told Australian media over the weekend.

The sailor, Tim Shaddock, 51, and Bella, the dog, departed from La Paz, Mexico, three months ago. A month into his journey, a storm struck his white catamaran, wiping out all electronics, according to 9News. He says he and Bella survived three months at sea eating raw fish and drinking rainwater.

They were rescued by a Mexican tuna trawler over the weekend, 9News reported.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told the channel, adding that he had fishing and other survival gear with him.

[...] Shaddock and Bella were spotted last week by a helicopter accompanying a tuna trawler, which was on its way back to Mexico, according to 9News. It was unclear when Shaddock first left Mexico, and where he and Bella were rescued.

[...] Shaddock said he avoided sunburn by sheltering under his boat's canopy, eating raw fish and drinking rainwater.

[...] Not only did Shaddock have to look after himself, but also his dog, which Tipton said, helped in the pair's survival.

"He had companionship. Once you've got enough food and water, then I think the dog has an advantage," Tipton said. "Your survival time is as long as you can keep collecting water, getting occasional food and doing things that help you stay positive," he added.

Finding Shaddock was like a "needle in a haystack" in the enormous Pacific Ocean, Tipton said, especially since the helicopter was not even actively looking for him.

"It was a combination of luck and the right behavior," he added.