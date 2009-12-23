23/12/09/0347224 story
posted by hubie on Sunday December 10, @12:04AM
from the Windowsfication-of-the-commons dept.
systemd's newest contribution to FOSS is the BSoD - but this time, new and improved, with QR codes!
Not a joke, truth. QR codes!
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/12/linux-distros-are-about-to-get-a-killer-windows-feature-the-blue-screen-of-death/
The systemd-bsod component is currently listed as "experimental" and "subject to change." But the functionality is simple: any logged error message that reaches the LOG_EMERG level will be displayed full-screen to allow people to take a photo or write it down. Phoronix reports that, as with BSODs in modern Windows, the Linux version will also generate a QR code to make it easier to look up information on your phone.
New FOSS chant? "Stay free, use BSD, never see B-S-o-D!"
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 10, @12:14AM
Trick Linux into throwing up a BSoD, with your own custom malware QR code. The sucker scans the code, you can tie his phone life to his computer life, while prompting him to download whichever malware you want him to run. NSA is right on top of this, with the FBI close behind.
