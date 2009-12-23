systemd's newest contribution to FOSS is the BSoD - but this time, new and improved, with QR codes!

Not a joke, truth. QR codes!

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/12/linux-distros-are-about-to-get-a-killer-windows-feature-the-blue-screen-of-death/

The systemd-bsod component is currently listed as "experimental" and "subject to change." But the functionality is simple: any logged error message that reaches the LOG_EMERG level will be displayed full-screen to allow people to take a photo or write it down. Phoronix reports that, as with BSODs in modern Windows, the Linux version will also generate a QR code to make it easier to look up information on your phone.

New FOSS chant? "Stay free, use BSD, never see B-S-o-D!"