For Terrapin to be viable, the connection it interferes with also must be secured by either "ChaCha20-Poly1305" or "CBC with Encrypt-then-MAC," both of which are cipher modes added to the SSH protocol (in 2013 and 2012, respectively). A scan performed by the researchers found that 77 percent of SSH servers exposed to the Internet support at least one of the vulnerable encryption modes, while 57 percent of them list a vulnerable encryption mode as the preferred choice.

At its core, Terrapin works by altering or corrupting information transmitted in the SSH data stream during the handshake—the earliest stage of a connection, when the two parties negotiate the encryption parameters they will use to establish a secure connection. The attack targets the BPP, short for Binary Packet Protocol, which is designed to ensure that adversaries with an active position can't add or drop messages exchanged during the handshake. Terrapin relies on prefix truncation, a class of attack that removes specific messages at the very beginning of a data stream.

[...] The researchers note that they aren't the first people to describe a prefix truncation attack on a network protocol by manipulating sequence numbers. In 2015, researcher Cédric Fournet envisioned a similar attack on a draft of the upcoming version 1.3 of TLS. Fournet's technique increased sequence numbers by fragmenting messages rather than injecting them as Terrapin does. (Terrapin injects an IGNORE message to asymmetrically increase the sequence number on one side of the communication.) Fournet's attack was deemed theoretical because the manipulation in this case was likely to cause TLS handshakes to fail. The possibility of a successful exploit nonetheless prompted engineers to follow Fournet's advice to revert back to 1.2's practice of resetting record-layer sequence numbers to 0 whenever new keys were installed.

In response to recommendations provided by the researchers ahead of the publication of Monday's paper, the developers of SSH software, including the nearly ubiquitous OpenSSH, have updated their implementations to support an optional strict key exchange. It provides for sequence number resets and also prevents an attacker's capability to inject packets during the initial unencrypted handshake. For the fix to take effect, both client and server must support this backward-compatible change.

[...] People who want to know if the SSH client or server they use is vulnerable to Terrapin can use a custom scanner developed by the researchers. It connects to a server or monitors the incoming client connection to determine whether one of the vulnerable encryption modes is available and if the countermeasure requiring a strict key exchange is supported. The scanner doesn't perform a full-fledged handshake or carry out the attack.

[...] While the risk Terrapin poses varies, it invalidates proofs published in 2016 that concluded such attacks weren't possible. The real lesson is that practical evaluations, like the one provided in Monday's research, are crucial for revealing previously overlooked flaws in such proofs.

"In any case, proofs need to be updated over time to reflect changes and extensions to the protocol," the researchers wrote. "Although we suggest backward-compatible countermeasures to stop our attacks, we note that the security of the SSH protocol would benefit from a redesign from scratch, guided by all findings and insights from both practical and theoretical security analysis, in a similar manner as was done for TLS 1.3."