The 50 Greatest Innovations of the Year.

posted by hubie on Monday December 25, @03:37PM   Printer-friendly
Snotnose writes:

Come for the Loona bedside urinal, stay for the ShockStop power-dildo, and enjoy the Army Tactical Bra. (Stolen from fark.com)

Here at Popular Science we celebrate innovation. Whether it's a new medical treatment, infrastructure project, consumer product, or big idea, they almost always spring up as the solution to a problem. Some honorees address age-old annoyances while others speak to larger and even existential issues that profoundly affect people around the globe. This year, we've selected honorees that exemplify this desire to improve people's lives, just as we have every year since 1988.

You can read all about it here.

[It looks like quite a few of these have been submitted as SoylentNews stories by our community over the last year, so thank you all -- Ed.]

  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday December 25, @04:23PM

    by RamiK (1813) on Monday December 25, @04:23PM (#1337708)

    Metal top to bottom but with modern controllers: https://www.modelfkeyboards.com/store/ [modelfkeyboards.com]

    Wouldn't have mentioned it but that popsci piece mentioned one of the cherry keys so...

    --
    compiling...
