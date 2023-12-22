Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Some of you will have enjoyed a good meal over Christmas, perhaps also at Thanksgiving if you are an American. It possibly included potatoes in some form; mashed, boiled, roasted, baked or in some other form of cooking. You would have probably considered them a vegetable. But the US Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is planning to change that.
What an insult to potatoes everywhere. The US Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is expected in 2025 to declare that potatoes aren't actually vegetables and instead will lump them in with grains and rice.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, the primary vegetables consumed by Americans are potatoes and tomatoes. In 2019, the average American consumed nearly 50 pounds of potatoes and approximately 31 pounds of tomatoes throughout the year. French fries and pizza sauce FTW!
"The suggestion to reclassify potatoes as a non-vegetable is not grounded in any scientific metric," Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council, testified at a Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee meeting. "This unsupported notion, if acted upon, will confuse consumers, could result in nutrient gaps and also decreased vegetable consumption. We ask the Committee to avoid this chaotic outcome and continue to acknowledge the fact that potatoes are a vegetable."
Do you agree with this reclassification? Should the same 'logic' be applied to other root vegetables which today are commonly thought to be correctly described already? Parsnips, beet, sweet potato, onion, etc. Or is this a case of a government body thinking that it must make changes to justify its existence?
(Score: 3, Informative) by DrkShadow on Wednesday December 27, @03:13PM (1 child)
Is it even worth pointing out that tomatoes are not vegetables?
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday December 27, @03:42PM
In this instance, no.
The primary consumer of this 'guidance' is its use in constructing 'healthy' meal plans for America's public school students and inmates. In that context, classifying a tomato as a fruit will just turn spaghetti or pizza into a starch with fruit spread instead of its current starch with vegetable spread. The underlying potato question is "Do French Fries, by far the most popular side item, count as a vegetable?" Whatever decision and guidance they reach, we all know the answer is no.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday December 27, @03:17PM (1 child)
Here in Canada, the dietary guides usually talk about green vegetables.
Which leaves out tomatoes. But then, I suppose they're fruit.
And I remember hearing that green tomatoes are poisonous, so you wouldn't want to eat them as green vegetables. They don't want to get eaten until their seeds are ready for spreading.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday December 27, @03:47PM
Green vegetables does seem like a nice clear description that pretty directly relates to the nutritional niche they occupy.
It clearly excludes almost all savory fruits and starchy tubers, neither of which are known for providing the nutrients and fiber associated with green veggies.
Though perhaps "leafy green vegetables" would be superior. I couldn't swear to it, but I suspect green fruits like cucumbers, zucchini, bell peppers, green beans, etc. don't exactly fit well into the leafy vegetable nutrient profile either. Even though it's not sweet, it's still mostly sugar (*), fruit after all evolved to be calorie-rich bait to attract seed-spreading animals. While large seeds like beans mostly evolved to be calorie-rich stores of energy to help a baby plant get off to a good start.
(*) starch is just another name for any compound sugar made from three or more simple sugars bound together, which for whatever reason our tongues no longer register as sweet. It takes a bit longer for our bodies to break down than normal table sugar (which is made from only two bonded simple sugars,a glucose and a fructose), which reduces the associated blood sugar and insulin surges, but it's still pure sugar.