Three of the world's biggest pornography sites have been told their users in the European Union may have to use age verification technology:
Pornhub, Xvideos and Stripchat face stricter regulations because they have been assessed as having at least 45 million monthly users in EU countries.
EU rules mean firms of that size have to take extra steps to protect children.
It says that could mean the sites introducing age checking tech.
"An example of efficient measures in this respect could be age verification tools, to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content," a spokesperson for the European Commission told the BBC.
The spokesperson said one "potential" solution for a person proving their age would be the upcoming European Digital Identity wallet.
"Once it enters into force, it will offer solutions for all EU citizens, residents, and businesses in the EU," they said.
"Citizens will be able to prove their identity and share electronic documents from their European Digital Identity wallets with the click of a button on their phone."
[...] EU Digital Commissioner Margrethe Vestager welcomed the companies' designation, saying it would "allow for higher scrutiny and accountability of their algorithms and processes".
"I have been very clear that creating a safer online environment for our children is an enforcement priority under the DSA," she added.
[...] These companies are the second batch of firms to be designated VLOPs [Very Large Online Platforms]. In April, an initial 19 tech giants - including Facebook, Google and YouTube - were told the new rules applied to them.
For that initial round of companies, the DSA came into effect in August.
(Score: 2) by weirsbaski on Thursday December 28, @06:06AM
It should be "Porn Viewers in EU May have to Prove Their Identity".
Because the morality-police want to shame people into toeing their line.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday December 28, @06:43AM
Honestly... it takes one search and 2 seconds to realize there's a metric fuckton of porn all kinds hosted on an almost infinite number of sites other then Pornhub or XVideo that will never ask you any ID or age verification, because they plain don't give a shit.
Not to mention, some of the best porn you can get comes out of Reddit, Tumblr and Snapchat. You don't even have to visit any porn site.