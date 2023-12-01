The first study to capture brainwaves from reindeer shows that they take small naps throughout the day while chewing:
Reindeer appear to snooze throughout the day while chewing their cud. This may be an adaptation to their Arctic habitat, where food is abundant in the summer and they must constantly eat to gain enough weight to survive the winter.
To help break down the fibrous plants that make up their diet, reindeer ruminate – that is, they regurgitate food from their stomach back into their mouth for extra chewing. And they often take on a trance-like stare as they chomp. “You can sort of see it in their face, they’re a bit gone,” says Gabriela Wagner at the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research. “But nobody knew if they were actually asleep because no one has ever measured the brainwaves of reindeer before.”
Wagner and her colleagues used an electroencephalograph (EEG) – metal electrodes attached to the heads of four captive Eurasian tundra reindeer (Rangifer tarandus tarandus), which recorded electrical pulses in their brains over the next few days as they ate, slept and moved around.
The reindeer's brainwave patterns revealed that, when ruminating, they were in a light stage of sleep known as non-REM sleep, suggesting the animals can recharge while chewing their cud. "It looks very much like human sleep – it's got the same stages of sleep spindles and slow wave activity," says Wagner, describing bursts of brain activity visible on the EEG. They also found that the more time the reindeer spent ruminating, the less they needed additional rest.
[...] Resting while ruminating may also explain why, unlike most other species that sleep more in winter, reindeer appear to sleep the same amount regardless of the season.
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2023.12.012
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Thursday December 28, @10:45AM
Anyone who's had to attend lunchtime meetings developed this skill years ago.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday December 28, @10:58AM
During the winter they can see into the ultraviolet spectrum [ucl.ac.uk] down into 350-320nm to help spot tasty vegetation. Apparently, their eyes change with the season [apnews.com] and the ultravision disappears as the sun comes out and begins its relentless 24/7 glare for the summer.
Like any other profession, the professional herders have their own working vocabularies. In this case it can be hundreds of specialized words. Strangely the one related to foraging used to get mistranslated and that has caused trouble. The working word refers to not just the quantity and quality of lichens and vegetation but the accessibility to the animals. As climate collapse creates icier winters, the ice prevents grazing and causes poor foraging. The icy barrier gets lost in translation and bureaucrats misinterpret the complaints as lack of quantity rather than lack of accessibility. Nowadays the herders check in occasionally with the animals. In the old days, herders traveled with their animals and worked with the different personalities of the reindeer: one of them leads, one alerts, one is the outer boundary, one breaks trail, one finds fodder, one keeps them calm, etc. But that was before the overgrazing and focus on quarterly profits. Like anywhere else in the world, overgrazing can ruin land ...
