Python's been around in one form or another for over 30 years. Over that time, it has accumulated a wide and powerful set of modules in its standard library. These modules help developers get started with many common tasks. Fans of Python call this the "batteries included" part of the language.
But over the years, some of those batteries have died—meaning they've gone out of maintenance, or been used for technologies that are now obsolete. Some of these "dead batteries" were deprecated in Python 3.12, and will be removed entirely in Python 3.13.
So, here's a rundown—in roughly descending order of importance—of the standard library modules being removed in Python 3.13, including what each one does and what new module (if any) has replaced it.
Here are the most important deprecated standard library modules. These are the ones you are most likely still using in existing applications.
Listed as the most important modules being deprecated are cgi, cgitb, smtpd, telnetlib, nntplib, msilib, and pipes. Other deprecated modules listed in the article are: asynchat/asyncore, imghdr/sndhdr, uu, mailcap, crypt, nis, spwd, xdrlib, chunk, sunau, and ossaudiodev. Click through to the fine article if you want to see a brief description of each module and a suggested possible replacement for it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:31PM (3 children)
3.12 -> 3.13 is not a major version number change right?
More evidence of Python's poor commitment to backward compatibility.
It's OK to use Python if you're writing trivial code or code that doesn't need to be in use for more than a few years. But if you're planning to have something with more than a few thousands of lines of code to be in use for more than five years, I recommend you use something else with a better track record for backward compatibility.
Perl maybe? Java? Cobol?
(Score: -1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:50PM
> Perl maybe? Java? Cobol?
Are you mental? Perl? The Write-Once-Read-Never language? COBOL, the language for which you cannot find people who can still wield it (at reasonable prices) outside of government?
Java? Have you used that monstrosity? Quickly now, explain the versioning scheme of java to a non-java developer?
I agree that there are better languages than Python - and which ones those are depends very heavily on what you're going to be doing, which environment (physical, business, technological) you're operating in, and a whole slew of other factors - but the ones you suggest are even worse than Python.
> More evidence of Python's poor commitment to backward compatibility.
I don't think you fully understand the rationale, implications, or meaning of the removal of those 'batteries' (horrible term). They won't be removed from pre-3.13 Pythons, so you can still use them if you really want to, you just have to use an older/not the latest version of Python. Those older versions don't go away/poof.
The reason they are removing them is because they can no longer be supported or they deal with technology that is obsolete. If they left those unsupported, and probably insecure packages in, you'd be moaning about how they have a "poor commitment to forward compatibility". What they're doing is limiting their attack surface by removing things that are either not used anymore to the extent that the resources needed to continue to support them in the main branch exceed the number of people/resources that actually use them or because there have been better replacements available for years already and you shouldn't use the older versions anymore. (Have you actually looked at the actual list?)
Python is open source, you can always take the deprecated/removed code, and roll your own package from it to continue using it... if you were to really really
want to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:55PM
Uh huh. Tell that to the Python web app I wrote 15 years ago that brings in ~$40k/mo across several hundred customers.
I've occasionally had to adjust a few things due to a deprecation here and there over the last 15 years, and I've updated the web interface to make it more user-friendly over time...but it's still running well and passes a security audit every year.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday December 28, @03:59PM
Still it is possible to hide runtime eval sploits in obfuscated docstrings though.
Well, I like Python, it's cosy comfort and I recommend it for children learning programming, but using it for production code or even for certified applications is like a Sisyphos' damnation, definitely not commendable.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday December 28, @04:07PM
Python is the new Visual Basic, and there is nothing wrong with that. It's probably more productive to just install something like SciPy or similar, tailored to the type of tasks you will be working on. Or just use a full environment such as Anaconda or whatever.