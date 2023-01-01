At the beginning of this month, Security Space published a comprehensive survey of all mail servers visible on the Internet. Out of some 1.2 million servers polled only about 600 thousand produce identifiable header information, and of those over 93% are either Exim or Postfix. Then old Sendmail weighs in at just over 3% and that is followed by a very long tail of a great many all under 1% each.

Description Number of Servers Percent Total Number of MX Servers Queried 1,201,857 100.0% Number of Servers that didn't respond 232,027 19.31% Server didn't open socket 229,110 19.06% Server didn't provide banner 2,917 0.24% Server provided banner 969,830 80.69% Server banner identifies software in use 609,378 50.70%

See below for a breakdown by type.