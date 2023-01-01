23/12/28/0615255 story
At the beginning of this month, Security Space published a comprehensive survey of all mail servers visible on the Internet. Out of some 1.2 million servers polled only about 600 thousand produce identifiable header information, and of those over 93% are either Exim or Postfix. Then old Sendmail weighs in at just over 3% and that is followed by a very long tail of a great many all under 1% each.
Server Type Number of Servers Percent Exim 339,579 55.73% Postfix 229,707 37.70% Sendmail 21,001 3.45% MailEnable 11,106 1.82% MDaemon 2,810 0.46% Microsoft 1,450 0.24% CommuniGate Pro 814 0.13% OpenSMTPD 579 0.10% IMail 487 0.08% XMail 458 0.08% SurgeSMTP 335 0.05% Qmail Toaster 202 0.03% WinWebMail 194 0.03% Lotus Domino 157 0.03% MagicMail 150 0.02% Post.Office 75 0.01% Kerio 72 0.01% Merak 66 0.01% ArGoSoft 42 0.01% GroupWise 41 0.01% Gordano Messaging Suite (GMS) 18 0.00% OpenVMS 10 0.00% InterScan VirusWall 8 0.00% Trend Micro 5 0.00% VisNetic 4 0.00% ModusMail 2 0.00% Mercury 2 0.00% MessageWall 2 0.00% Mirapoint 1 0.00% Neon Mail Server 1 0.00%
