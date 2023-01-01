Stories
December 2023 Security Space Mail (MX) Server Survey

posted by hubie on Friday December 29, @12:33AM
from the only-half-have-been-identified dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

At the beginning of this month, Security Space published a comprehensive survey of all mail servers visible on the Internet. Out of some 1.2 million servers polled only about 600 thousand produce identifiable header information, and of those over 93% are either Exim or Postfix. Then old Sendmail weighs in at just over 3% and that is followed by a very long tail of a great many all under 1% each.

Description Number of Servers Percent
Total Number of MX Servers Queried1,201,857   100.0%
Number of Servers that didn't respond232,02719.31%
    Server didn't open socket229,11019.06%
    Server didn't provide banner2,9170.24%
Server provided banner969,83080.69%
Server banner identifies software in use609,37850.70%

See below for a breakdown by type.

Server Type Number of Servers Percent
Exim339,57955.73%
Postfix229,70737.70%
Sendmail21,0013.45%
MailEnable11,1061.82%
MDaemon2,8100.46%
Microsoft1,4500.24%
CommuniGate Pro8140.13%
OpenSMTPD5790.10%
IMail4870.08%
XMail4580.08%
SurgeSMTP3350.05%
Qmail Toaster2020.03%
WinWebMail1940.03%
Lotus Domino1570.03%
MagicMail1500.02%
Post.Office750.01%
Kerio720.01%
Merak660.01%
ArGoSoft420.01%
GroupWise410.01%
Gordano Messaging Suite (GMS)180.00%
OpenVMS100.00%
InterScan VirusWall80.00%
Trend Micro50.00%
VisNetic40.00%
ModusMail20.00%
Mercury20.00%
MessageWall20.00%
Mirapoint10.00%
Neon Mail Server10.00%

Original Submission


